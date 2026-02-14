Deion Sanders Makes Heartwarming Valentine’s Gesture for Daughter Deiondra After Her Separation From ‘Wrong People’

For Deiondra Sanders, last Valentine’s Day seemed picture-perfect, complete with a stunning red outfit and a heartfelt message to her ‘little gentleman,’ baby Snow. It was her first Valentine’s date with Baby Snow. The months that followed were rough, as she was thrown into the center of a very public breakup. Now that all is calm, Deion Sanders stepped in to remind her daughter of what she has.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A bouquet of red roses showed up for Deiondra this Valentine’s Day with a short note from Deion Sanders – “Happy BLESSED Valentine’s Day. From Daddy.” It’s a heartwarming gesture, but what really caught people’s attention is her honest caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you, Daddy! He said he don’t ever want me to want from no n—a! lol” she wrote.

Deion Sanders may not have been involved in the public feud between her daughter and Jacquees. But he understands the pressure of all this online scrutiny. Their relationship, which went public in the spring of 2023, moved at a breakneck pace, with a high-risk pregnancy announcement in March and a proposal in July. But the birth of their son, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, who was born on August 9, the same day as Deion Sanders, coincided with professional drama that signaled the beginning of the end, with Jacquees dropping the ‘F— a Friend Zone 2’ song with DeJ Loaf.

ADVERTISEMENT



Fans noticed Deiondra missing from the promo run and video shoots. She addressed it on X saying, “Stop asking me why I’m not around. I’m not allowed to be around them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

That’s where the fallout between the couple became public. She doubled down soon after throwing Jacquees’ family under the bus.

“It’s really sad to see family choose to NOT spend time with their grandson or nephew based off the hate for their mother,” she wrote. “I’m so thankful for the family I have. I love Snow so much and will always protect him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Deiondra’s frustration was understandable. Suddenly, it wasn’t just about a breakup between her and Jacquees. It was about family access and loyalty, and that’s why a bouquet from her father is a reminder of her own worth. On her side, the Sanders support system has been ever strong with Carolyne Chambers, Deion Sanders Jr., and of course Deion Sanders himself.

Deiondra has since embraced her newfound independence, posting about her new BMW and sharing lessons learned. She noted how “having the wrong people around you can literally block your blessings,” a sentiment she echoed by stating she’s now pickier with her time, viewing it as more valuable than money.

ADVERTISEMENT

She doubled down in a previous post of hers, writing, “I’m picky with who I invest my time into because wasted time is worse than wasted money.”

And while his daughter learns valuable lessons and receives thoughtful gifts, Deion Sanders is also out there celebrating a special Valentine’s Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Different Side of Deion Sanders

While Deion Sanders was making sure his daughter felt valued, his own Valentine’s plans were getting airtime. On We Got Time Today on Tubi, he and Rocsi Diaz dialed up Karrueche Tran to break down the weekend agenda.

“If I left it up to you, we would be at Red Lobster,” Tran teased.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the seafood lover in me,” he said.

Instead, it’s “linner” at 4:30 p.m. because, as Tran put it, “You get cranky after like 6:30.” Deion Sanders didn’t deny it.

“I have to eat linner,” he said. “I can’t do dinner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s jazz night at 6 p.m., a train ride through the mountains, and a hotel at an undisclosed location. But the spa conversation stole the show. Tran wants a couple’s massage. But that’s not happening for Deion Sanders.

“I don’t need nobody rubbing on me, I’m straight, I’m good,” he said.

“You’re gonna get a facial,” Tran countered.

“I don’t mind a facial, but ain’t nobody rubbing on me,” Sanders replied. “You want me to sit there and watch a dude rub on you? That’s not gonna happen.”

Whether it’s shutting down spa debates or sending roses with a clear message to his daughter, Deion Sanders doesn’t play middle ground when it comes to family. And in a year where Deiondra dealt with public heartbreak and pointed tweets, that bouquet said one thing above all else. You don’t have to look outside when you’re covered at home.