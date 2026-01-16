Deion Sanders Makes Move for Indiana Transfer to Add Defensive Strength to Colorado’s 2026 Roster

Deion Sanders’ latest transfer portal target comes from an unlikely source: a defensive back from a team that just played for the national title. The Colorado head coach has already added pieces at nearly every position, and the defense could receive another boost if the Buffs land an IU transfer DB.

But with Indiana appearing in the national title game, the DB’s potential move adds an intriguing twist to Colorado’s offseason storyline. Obviously, after a 3–9 season in 2025, Deion Sanders could face challenges in selling his vision. But IU defensive back Jah Jah Boyd gives Colorado a strong opportunity to convince him and reinforce that vision.

“Headed to Colorado for a visit,” shared LockedOnBuffs on Thursday.

After four days in the transfer portal, Boyd has made his decision. Now, if Deion Sanders and his staff can land him, Colorado could add a proven piece to the roster.

Surely, Boyd didn’t see the field in 2024 while recovering from injury. But he returned this season and made the most of every snap. He appeared in six games and logged just 47 snaps after redshirting his freshman season. Still, the impact showed, and Boyd graded out exceptionally well by PFF, flashing efficiency and upside in limited action.

Now healthy and trending up, he enters the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining, and Deion Sanders gets the first opportunity to add the defensive back to Colorado’s 2026 roster. And the need is real.

With Preston Hodge declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Colorado has lost several defensive backs to the transfer portal. Adding Boyd would immediately restore depth, placing him into a competitive but unproven secondary where he would compete for snaps with a mix of returning players and new faces from the high school ranks, including promising recruits like Boo Carter and Cree Thomas.

Boyd’s decision to enter the portal raises questions, as he is seemingly walking away from the elevated profile that comes with playing for a national championship contender like Indiana

Moreover, his decision came as Indiana’s depth chart filled up fast. The No. 1 Hoosiers, sitting at 15–0, landed two portal safeties in Wisconsin’s Preston Zachman and Cincinnati’s Jiquan Sanks, both at Boyd’s position. Add in the possibility of Amare Ferrell returning instead of heading to the NFL, and the path forward suddenly got crowded.

The former three-star defender out of Philadelphia was once committed to James Madison before choosing Curt Cignetti. However, Indiana might not have provided him with the future he desired, prompting him to seek a fresh start and visit Colorado.

While Sanders works to plug one hole on defense, another has opened up on offense, creating a two-front war for talent in the transfer portal.

Trouble still looms for Deion Sanders

Simeon Price, a late addition to the roster last offseason, became one of the team’s latest departures after entering the transfer portal, leaving a sudden hole in the backfield after just one season in Boulder. Price showed promise early, but a long-term injury changed the trajectory.

He appeared in four games, recording 143 yards on 21 carries for an eye-popping 6.8 yards-per-carry average, while his 38-yard TD run against Houston was Colorado’s longest rushing score since 2018. Even with a shortened season, he finished fourth on the team in rushing yards.

Now the depth chart looks thin again, as Price becomes the second RB to leave this offseason, joining Dallan Hayden.

With that, Colorado is left with just four scholarship backs, including two coming off injuries. That puts pressure on the portal, and one name to watch is former Texas RB Christian Clark, a powerful, bowl-tested runner who fits the Go-Go system perfectly.

So for now, Coach Prime needs to reload quickly.