Deion Sanders Makes Shedeur Sanders’ Day After Wrapping Up His Colorado Duties

Shedeur Sanders didn’t expect any surprises heading into Week 14 prep, but his dad, Deion Sanders, showed up anyway. After Colorado’s season ended with a 3-9 record, all bowl and offseason hope ended for them. So now, Coach Prime stepped back from his duties for a while and entered full “Dad mode,” visiting his son before his third game of the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Visited @shedeursanders (FAMILY DAY ON SATURDAYS) #DAD @cubuffsfootball (posted by @deionsandersjr) more on Welloffmedia @youtube,” Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders said on Instagram, posting a reel video.

In that video, Deion Sanders walked right out of his Rolls-Royce and went straight to Shedeur’s Cleveland practice facility, Cross Country Mortgage Campus. He went right there to give the ultimate boost that Shedeur needs right before his game against the Titans. He even saw the all-new Shedeur Sanders poster in the building and stopped by and dropped the iconic line, “THAT’S MY SON! 😂” Less than 24 hours ago, Coach Prime added another post highlighting another proud dad moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I seen this in the @clevelandbrowns building and it made me smile like a DAD WOULD SMILE! I saw this pic online and @deionsandersjr was in the bottom corner and I smiled again. It was GODS way of saying “everything is gonna be alright” like he said it would. #Dad,” Sanders captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

After Dillon Gabriel went down against the Ravens, suffering from a concussion in the Week 11 game, Shedeur Sanders got his first regular-season action in the second half. Since then, he has started the last two games for the Browns. He went 1–1, completing 31 of 61 passes for 405 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Now, he has a strong opportunity to show his dominance in the game and add another win to his resume against the 1-11 Titans, who have lost seven straight games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Sanders made his first NFL start against the Raiders, Coach Prime once again was in attendance. He gave his son a tight hug in the tunnel before the kickoff.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever watched him play without me on the sideline,” Coach Prime said. “I’ve never seen him play without me coaching him, so that was strange. It was good, and it was healthy because I was just in straight dad mode. I wasn’t in coach mode, and I loved that I was able to see him gain the first victory.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Alongside supporting Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime is also making major coaching changes in his team. After struggling big time under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Sanders is finally bringing in Sacramento State’s Brennan Marion to Colorado as the new offensive coordinator. His Go Go offence helped the Hornets average 33.8 points per game this season, ranking third in the Big Sky Conference.

With creativity, speed, and a dynamic playbook, even Colorado is moving towards finding stability this offseason. And Marion’s presence is already helping them big time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion Sanders added two recruits to the team

Even though Colorado’s season ended on a bad note, Deion Sanders is making sure his off-field moves keep backing his team. He secured two Mississippi State prospects, wide receiver Xavier McDonald and cornerback Dolph McDonald, into his recruiting class. Adding both offensive and defensive stability to the team. Recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett confirmed the news on X.

Xavier, who’s a 2026 class commit, reopened his commitment after leaving Sacramento State after offensive coordinator Brennan Marion moved to Colorado.

“With Coach Brennan Marion accepting the offensive coordinator position at Colorado, and considering the significant impact he and (Sac State wide receivers) Coach Lem (Adams) had on my recruitment, I believe it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment at this time,” Xavier McDonald said on X. “Thank you again to Sacramento State for the support throughout this process. I look forward to exploring new opportunities ahead. My recruitment is now officially 100% open.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And now Colorado has an impressive player from Morton High School who recorded 1,166 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore and added 562 receiving yards and five touchdowns. After his commitment, Dolph, who’s a 2027 class commit, came in following his brother to Colorado.

Despite drawing attention from top programs like Ole Miss, Michigan, and Auburn, he chose the Buffaloes. This four-star commit also plays for Morton High School, and now both brothers will help Deion Sanders lift Colorado’s fate.