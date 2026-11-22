Deion Sanders is facing tough questions about Colorado’s direction after another disappointing loss. The Buffaloes fell 35-28 to Cincinnati, ending their bowl hopes and confirming their third losing season in four years. With the program struggling to find consistency, Sanders delivered a strong message about his own responsibility and the changes needed moving forward.

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Colorado came into Nippert Stadium off a 42-32 upset of No. 14 Houston. It left with four turnovers, 121 rushing yards, and less opportunity to reach six wins. The fourth quarter was where the game got away, as the Buffs turned it over on downs at the Cincinnati 38 with just seven minutes left. Isaac Wilson threw his third interception on the last drive. Sanders pointed to himself for the loss, admitting, “It’s all on me. All of it is on me.”

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“It seems as though early in the game, we didn’t show up and that’s where kind of went left,” Sanders said during the presser, according to BearcatJournal. “We didn’t show up. We’re still on the tarmac early in the game and we didn’t start getting together to the second quarter, so forth, maybe the end of the first quarter, but we didn’t show up. We had two early turnovers that, crippled us tremendously. We recovered, but we couldn’t get stops. We couldn’t get consistent stops when we needed them.”

The numbers back this up in the first 15 minutes. Wilson was picked off on the first drive, and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. fumbled on the second. Cincinnati had a 14-0 lead with 2:28 left in the first quarter. Colorado tied it at 14 with 56 seconds left in the half. Then JC Frech IV took the Bearcats 75 yards in 44 seconds to go up 21-14 in the break. Joseph Williams caught it for a touchdown with a one-handed 70-yard catch late in the third, and that’s as close as Colorado got.

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Sanders refused to blame the travel as a factor that played in the Buffs’ loss, given the seven-hour delay on Friday that got the team to Cincinnati around midnight.

“I’m not going to blame nobody,” Sanders said. “I got to do a better job of preparing these guys, getting us ready to play even in a situation like it was yesterday evening. We’re not going to place blame, but it doesn’t seem like our minds were there early on in the contest. We warmed up, and we got to it and got back and tied the game up. What really, really hurt was the touchdown right before half. I think I don’t know how long it was.”

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Colorado entered the game with a noon ET kickoff after a short week, but the timing was hardly the only concern. The Buffaloes have now lost their four noon ET starts over the last two seasons, according to Action Network.

Their turnover problems have also been an issue since September, with Colorado carrying a minus-10 turnover margin and 19 giveaways entering the game. Sanders has now gone 3-15 against Big 12 opponents over his last 18 games. The offense also managed just 121 yards, a significant drop from the 249 it put up against Houston. On defense, he went back to how he ran practice.

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“Maybe a different outcome. Maybe a different move there,” Sanders said. “Just missed tackles today. Just not playing defensively how we normally play. That’s on getting them. I got to prepare them. I got to get them ready. Kind of took it easy on them because a lot of them were banged up, and the expectation was for them to come out fresh and play lights out, and we didn’t get that accomplished.”

Colorado was also short-handed on defense, with safety Naeten Mitchell, cornerback Cree Thomas, tight end Corbin Laisure, and linebackers Carson Crawford and Sam Gadie ruled out. Defensive lineman Dylan Manuel was listed as questionable but could not provide his usual presence inside because of a hand injury. Those absences forced backups into larger roles as the defense struggled to contain Cincinnati throughout the game.

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The Bearcats finished with 226 rushing yards, while Cole Tabb accounted for 230 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. Colorado missed tackles, lost ground at the point of attack, and reportedly struggled to cover its assignments. Cincinnati also went 10-for-15 on third down, keeping drives alive and putting the Buffaloes’ defense under sustained pressure.

Now, Colorado hosts UCF on November 28 with nothing left to play for in the standings. Sanders is owed $26M through 2029 if he is let go after the season. However, Sanders says he is still deep in the film and nowhere near letting it go.