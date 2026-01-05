Deion Sanders Makes Urgent Moves for Two Texas Transfers After Julian Lewis’ Dad’s Public Message

After going 3-9, Colorado has already started repairing production through the portal. The commitment of San Jose State WR Danny Scudero, the nation’s receiving yards leader, was a statement that Deion Sanders is prioritizing proven output, not just upside. But one receiver alone does not fix an offense that lost stability at QB and consistency at the skill positions. That is where the next targets come in.

“Source: Texas RB CJ Baxter is set to visit Colorado on Tuesday-Wednesday,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg posted on X on January 4. “He had 659 rushing yards and 5 TDs in 2024, was limited by injuries this past season.”

CJ Baxter was the top-ranked RB in the 2023 class, a 5-star talent who never fully reset his trajectory at Texas due to health and depth-chart politics. Colorado is offering him something different. The visit signals intent but the question is how far Deion Sanders is willing to push.

He isn’t coming alone. Former Texas teammate DeAndre Moore Jr. will be in Boulder at the same time, January 6-7. The WR is already a blue-chip transfer, rated highly by 247Sports after producing 77 catches, 988 yards, and 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He has already visited Kentucky, is currently at Ohio State, and still has Louisville on the itinerary. Colorado getting an official visit window alongside CJ Baxter is coordinated roster construction, not coincidence.

The combined numbers are straightforward. Baxter and Moore have produced 1,843 yards and 16 touchdowns in limited roles at Texas. More importantly, both arrive with eligibility remaining. Baxter with two years to play two, Moore with two to play one. Deion Sanders is targeting players who can stabilize the offense beyond a single season. That matters given what Colorado is losing.

The Buffs are bleeding production. They lost 30 players to the portal and only brought in seven. Among the outgoing players is RB Dallan Hayden who is moving on after two uneven seasons in Boulder. A high ankle sprain derailed his 2024 campaign, and while he rebounded modestly, the ceiling never materialized.

WR Omarion Miller’s departure cuts deeper. He led Colorado in receiving in 2025 with 807 yards and eight touchdowns and ranked fourth in the Big 12. His exit removes a primary option from an offense already searching for identity. And this is where the urgency sharpens.

Julian Lewis’ father’s message adds urgency to Deion Sanders

Omarion Miller was ranked No. 11 on ESPN’s list of top transfer portal prospects after the window opened January 2. He was the fourth-highest-rated Big 12 transfer available. Losing that caliber of player reshapes the QB’s development path. Julian Lewis is now entering his redshirt freshman season without one of his most reliable targets. For a young QB, that matters more than play-calling philosophy or branding.

Julian Lewis’ on-field resume is small but efficient. In four games, including two starts, he completed 52 of 94 passes for 589 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While the floor is high, the margin for error is not. Development at QB is rarely linear, and it becomes fragile when the supporting cast turns over this aggressively. That is why T. Carlton Lewis’ public message landed differently.

“You can’t find many P4 programs that want to develop a QB!” T. Carlton Lewis tweeted. “So many people hated when Ju picked CU but I couldn’t be more thankful for @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders and @RickGeorgeCU for their support over the past 12 months. More work to do!!! #SkoBuffs”

The message was supportive, but it was also pointed. Development requires infrastructure. Infrastructure requires personnel. Julian Lewis is staying. But staying only matters if the environment improves. Deion Sanders’ pursuit of Baxter and Moore is about insulating his quarterback from chaos. If Colorado lands one, the offense improves. If it lands both, the rebuild accelerates.