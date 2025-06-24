Deion Sanders’ Mother Connie is Moved by His Plea to America to Not ‘Give up’

Deion Sanders is a source of constant motivation to his fans. Every other day, he drops some powerful words to help his audience go about their lives in the best possible way. His ardent fans know how far-reaching they can be. As he recuperates in his Texas estate from a troubling health scare, he’s regularly interacting with fans by posting on his social media. Sanders once again sent out a thought-provoking message. And this time, Mama Prime is giving it a stamp of approval.

Coach Prime is never a quitter. After facing some blows on the personal front and repeatedly getting targeted for his sons’ careers, Sanders knows better than to cave to the pressure. Fans are standing by him as he regains his health, after suffering an issue concerning enough for him to leave Colorado and temporarily move back home. But Coach Prime still has his coaching hat on and shared yet another powerful message with the community.

“You’ve got to roll up your sleeves and fight. This ain’t no ordinary attack, this is a real sophisticated, highly educated attack. This enemy knows u & knows your weakness. You will claim the victory if you don’t quit, give up, or give in. You got God, baby,” he shared on X and reposted it on his Instagram. Connie Knight made her presence known in the comments and fully agreed with her son. “AMEN 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿,” she wrote back to Sanders. Now we know where Coach Prime gets that fiery resolve from!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

The message might be directed to his fans, in hopes of helping them get through their trials and tribulations. Or, it might even be for his folks back at Boulder, who are conducting the crucial period of summer camp without Sanders. But it sure has fans fired up, who resonated with the energy of the message. “I needed this Coach so badly, thank you, Man of God. God bless 🙏🏻,” replied one fan. “I got God baby 🔥🙌,” echoed another. Coach Prime had assured his fans very early on that he is doing okay now. Based on his recent spotting online, it sure does look like Deion Sanders is on the mend.

Deion Sanders is back in fighting spirit

Coach Prime had some meaningful visits from people close to him during this trying time in his life. His longtime friend, Michael Irvin, dropped by recently and shared that Sanders’ health was so concerning that he couldn’t even speak properly. However, Irvin also updated fans that it was no longer the case, and Coach Prime was recovering well. His star prodigy, Travis Hunter, also paid him a visit a few days ago. He considers the Sanders clan as his second family, and Deion Sanders as a father figure.

But he made sure to spend time with the man who made it all possible for him, especially in his time of need. And it was like Hunter was never away from Coach Prime. In a recent video shared by Deion Sanders Jr.’s Well Off Media, he and Hunter went fishing — a classic father-son bonding activity. “We always try to see who can catch the most fish. And the last two times I’ve won,” Hunter said, probably trying to irk his coach as a joke. That fiery personality shone right through an ailing Deion Sanders. “I ain’t trash. I ain’t trash. You’re going to hit me, then go. I’ll let you have that, we’re going to be together, you’re going to hit me and leave. You’re going to get mad,” Coach Prime replied. In this battle between coach and student, the former trumped the latter.

Deion Sanders sure does look like he is in good spirits, with the competitive zeal still intact in him. Coach Prime’s most identifiable trait is that he always speaks his mind. Come what may, he will not shy away from what needs to be spoken. Sanders channels that aspect of himself regularly in these motivational pieces of advice. They serve not only as reminders of his persevering nature but also as sources of inspiration for his fans. And Mama Prime is 100% siding with her son’s wise words.