Deion Sanders’ Mother Leaves Shilo Sanders in Splits With Her Christmas Act

Seemingly, the “jokester” gene has been passed down from generation to generation in the Sanders family. While Prime Time’s dad jokes never fail to cackle up the whole room, Mama Connie Knight deserves a mention as well. And Christmas Eve at the Sanders’ got a whole lot more interesting when Connie pulled up to the crib with her favorite pastime.

“@mommaconnie21 has found her a new spot at the crib,” Deion Sanders shared on Instagram. “She got a blanket and all. 5$ she will be sleep in 15 min. Now check the 2nd slide. Gone like a @blbonds25 HOMERUN! Should’ve been in the HOF!”

Instead of a warm cup of hot chocolate, cradled between her fingers, Mama Connie was draped heavily under the warm blanket, with her hands comfortably tucked inside. While the fireplace carried a soft glow, keeping away the chills, she had her priorities straight, as she was hooked on watching Law and Order.

However, soon enough, the vibes shifted.

After sitting upright on the sofa, she drifted into a deep slumber. And well, Deion Sanders couldn’t help but record both these moments and share them on social media. The internet’s having its share of fun, reeling in the wholesomeness and relatability of the moment, while Shilo can’t stop cackling up in the comments.

Though Connie does not live on the ranch with the rest of her family, she is a frequent visitor, relishing her time with her family while also spending most of her time alone at her house in Fort Myers, Florida.

Prime Time has often asked her to move to the ranch with the whole family. Deion Sanders once pulled up to the Florida house, determined to persuade her. But perhaps his following actions made Connie more resolute in staying put at her decision. With Connie rarely leaving her house, the first thing Deion did was to open the curtains, and well, let’s say that did not end well.

“Can you at least get the view of the beautiful mountains?” he asked her. “Why do you have everything closed up?”

And Connie, armed with the same humor that she passed down to her children, gave a sharp, witty response that had even Deion Sanders gaping.

“Here you come with that, opening up everything. I was glad when you were gone.”

Sanders took the response well, breaking into hearty laughter. So now, whenever Connie drops by the ranch, Sanders never fails to get the most of his time, spending time with her, armed with his silly shenanigans. However, Connie wasn’t the only person at the ranch, leaving the internet amused.

You can’t really call it Christmas until Snow meets Santa Claus. So, dressing up as Santa Claus, Sanders introduced Snow to the man in red, with a huge beard rolling out of his face. Scooping up his one-year-old grandson, Deion Sanders couldn’t help but be amused at what followed next.

When Snow finally met his granddad, dressed as Santa Claus, his goofy smile turned into a mix of raw surprise and suspicion.

“Why is my Grandson @snowsandersbroadnax looking at Santa Like this ? THIS IS SO DARN FUNNY TO ME! Why do y’all think Snow is looking at Santa like this?@deiondrasanders Best response I’m calling Personally.”

Although no harm was done, that silly prank undoubtedly got the best of Snow’s reaction. And Grand Papa Prime was absolutely delighted. Didn’t he himself roast the Christmas legend once, turning the iconic Christmas jingle into a rap song?

With Connie and Snow at the crib, Christmas at the Sanders is absolutely going to be a jolly event.