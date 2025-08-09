Deion Sanders Moved by Dawn Staley’s Powerful Message to Shedeur on His 58th Birthday

The Shedeur Sanders trolls sure are seeing a little bit of heat right now. After nearly slipping off the draft, the QB became a question mark for Cleveland. Chosen at the very end for an already loaded QB room, how was he going to be the star everyone claimed to be. But his preseason debut says otherwise. Maybe the era of the Sanders’ family’s second generation is here. On his birthday, Deion Sanders saw an uplifting message come from Dawn Staley, the genius behind South Carolina’s women’s basketball program.

Shedeur Sanders has stunned the trolls into silence after a brilliant debut at Cleveland’s preseason game. This time, the QB is once again in the news for the right reasons. With 14-of-23 passing, 138 yards, and 2 TDs, Deion Sanders’ prodigy has made his mark in the pro leagues. The development comes as a welcome feat in the Sanders clan, which has gone through an extremely tough time. Deion Sanders, who turns 58 today, sees a heartfelt message for his son from South Carolina’s Dawn Staley.

“Super happy for @ShedeurSanders ! You can try to break a young fella’s spirit but you can’t touch his talent! Do the damn thing Shedeur!!!” the basketball coach wrote on X. She is among the few who never lost hope in Sanders, while the online world rained down wrath upon the QB. Shedeur helped the Browns publish a thumping 30-10 win, which should put his own competition and other NFL teams on notice. A proud Deion Sanders reposted Staley’s tweet after a series of his own. “Oh yeah what now!” he wrote in one.

“Yes Lawd! Yes! @ShedeurSanders,” Deion Sanders tweeted, along with a “God is so Good!” on X. He has all the reason to be this jubilant, because this is redemption for Deion Sanders and his family. Shedeur was actually 4 in the depth chart ahead of the game, but was given starting duties after injuries plagued the room. Shedeur’s fight is still not over, as the main season still awaits, as does his spot on the roster. But this impressive debut does make things easier for him. In fact, Shedeur Sanders was so good, he’s found a fan in one of the biggest sporting legends of this century.

LeBron James is seated for Shedeur Sanders’ debut

Many like to take a dig at Shedeur and his easy entry into the NFL because of Deion Sanders being his dad. But you’ve got to have something special in you to have LeBron James in awe of you. The basketball legend also shared a celebratory tweet, expressing his strong faith in Shedeur. “That young [king] looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high,” he wrote. “And I don’t wanna hear that ‘It’s only preseason’ bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his a–about it! So give credit and grace lames,” he added, done with the wave of hate that went over Shedeur Sanders after the draft.

James has been a longtime supporter of the Sanders clan. He once again stood up to the hate after Colorado defeated Utah last season. “Coach Prime said ‘We Comin’. Well it’s ‘We Here’ now,” he wrote, while taking a dig at the haters. The two greats have a great rapport between them, collaborating on exclusive Nike models, and also just having a deep sense of respect for the other. Shedeur Sanders has LeBron James among those who stand up to defend him. That alone should have trolls backtracking automatically.

“When I get out there, it’s just doing what I gotta do. Everything else is not in my hands, so I don’t worry about it. I just don’t think that deep into everything because it’s nothing you’re gonna be able to control. So why put energy in something that you can’t control?” Sanders said after his wonderful debut. It has the who’s who of American sports taking note of the QB. Deion Sanders will bask in all of this newfound glory, as he looks on proudly at his son’s now secure future.