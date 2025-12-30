Deion Sanders’ New Boss Fernando Lovo’s First Words as CU AD Have Already Made Him a Fan Favorite

Deion Sanders’ CU has embraced change, as the Buffs recently named a new AD to replace Rick George, and he’s already winning over fans. While that’s not bad for a first snap on the job, CU’s new AD, Fernando Lovo, made an immediate impression by sharing a New Year’s message, spreading a wave of positive energy across Buffs Nation.

“Buff Nation, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year,” said Lovo on Monday, sharing a short but beautiful video clip that featured his family.

“This is Fernando Lovo, your new athletic director, and the entire Lovo family. This is little Layla, little Liam, and my wife, Jordan, and we are so excited and can’t wait to get to Boulder next week and get started. We’ll see you there next week. Have a great holiday with your families, and Sko Buffs!”

Lovo’s message not only showed his excitement for the new role but also highlighted his family’s support for their new home. That sense of promise could help usher in good days ahead, serving as a motivator for the Buffs.

He has been named the seventh full-time athletic director in program history and will work with George through the end of the school year during the transition. That period should help him better understand the program, and his words so far suggest nothing but praise for the Buffs.

“CU is one of those iconic brands,” Lovo told BuffZone.

Although he has no previous ties to CU, he said he used to pick CU as his team when he played the earlier version of EA Sports’ video game while growing up. While the connection runs deep, Lovo now steps in with one clear mission: to lead the Buffs into true championship contention.

While CU made it official on New Year’s Day, hiring the 37-year-old Lovo as the school’s new AD, he arrives in Boulder after a brief but notable stint at New Mexico, where he served as AD for just under 13 months. But Lovo didn’t waste time making noise in his first AD role.

He reshaped the department fast and decisively, as new head coaches came in for football, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, and more. Then facility upgrades followed, with major renovation projects launched for baseball and softball. More importantly, the results spoke loudly.

While men’s basketball captured the Mountain West regular-season title and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, football delivered a nine-win season, tied for the Mountain West crown, and capped it with a trip to the Rate Bowl. For a first-time AD, while it was a resume-builder, now he brings that ability to transform Boulder.

Interestingly, Deion Sanders’ CU didn’t hesitate to show its confidence.

Lovo signed a five-year, $6 million contract that runs through Dec. 31, 2030. The deal pays $1.2 million per year, plus incentives, making him the highest-paid athletic director in school history. Moreover, CU will also cover his estimated $800,000 buyout from UNM.

With that, while it’s clear the Buffs believe they’ve found their next long-term leader, Lovo’s first message as AD reflected a real sense of promise. That’s why fans were quick to show their support for their new AD.

CU fans give the new AD a warm welcome

Lovo steps into the CU AD role with real tests ahead, as the athletic department faces a projected $27 million deficit for the 2026 fiscal year. While that’s no small hill to climb, on the field, consistency remains the bigger puzzle.

CU has been chasing stability for nearly two decades. Under Deion Sanders, the Buffs flashed promise with a 9–4 season last year, only to slide back to 3–9 this year. With that, the pressure on the AD is significant. Even so, Lovo’s calm and positive message reflects his confidence and his belief in restoring CU to its golden days. That followed the fans’ welcome.

“Welcome to the Family!!!! 🙌🏾💯‼️,” wrote one fan, while another fan showed support, writing, “Welcome to Buffs Nation!!! 🦬🦬🦬🦬”

Lovo left his role with the Lovos to join a Big 12 program, a move that came with not just a bigger paycheck but far greater responsibility. Now, turning that vision into reality will require the full support of Buffs Nation. Here, fans didn’t hold back to show that.

“Congrats, AD Lovo!!! Welcome to the Herd 🦬🦬🦬🦬 #S2S #SkoBuffs,” stated one fan.

Another fan expressed it with a hopeful outlook for the future, saying, “Congrats! Beautiful Boulder….Let’s take this program to a new level…”

Finally, a fan turned their attention to Lovo’s family, capturing all four members looking happy. In the posted clip, the four wearing matching outfits made it even more eye-catching.

“Beautiful family,” commented that fan.

Now we wish his family a Happy New Year and offer our full support to help take CU to the next level.