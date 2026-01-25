Deion Sanders’ New Colorado Fine Structure Explained

A fall from a 9-4 season to 3-9 was enough to make the hair on Deion Sanders’ neck stand. He knew that he needed to address the prying issues entering his third season as head coach. And, he knew change wouldn’t happen without accountability, so he did what he had to- put a fine structure in place.

Is it surprising? No. After the disappointing season, the multiple threats to his life and even his job at risk, a tough call always seemed in the picture. So, he introduced a strict fine system to show that Colorado is serious this season and to also restore player accountability.

So, given he wants everyone, even the 42 new players, to understand the gravity of things, he presented the fine list to the players during the first team meeting ahead of the 2026 season. It showed that players could lose thousands of dollars for breaking team rules. Any fines would be deducted directly from a player’s NIL earnings. The full fine list includes:

1. Public or social media misconduct: up to $5,000 (starting at $2,000)

2. No-show to practice: $2,500

3. Violation of team rules: up to $2,500 (starting at $1,000)

4. No-show to meeting or film session: $2,000

5. No-show to strength and conditioning: $1,500

6. No-show to treatment: $1,500

7. Late to strength and conditioning: $1,000

8. Late to treatment: $1,000

9. Late to practice: $500

10. Late to meeting or film session: $400

Sanders also banned players from wearing non-Nike apparel during official events or wearing their previous program’s uniforms. The main goal for Sanders is to build pride in representing Colorado and to shift the focus from individual success to team success. Mostly to create a winning mindset and compete with top programs.

“We’re close, close, close. But not everyone’s a man right now,” Sanders said. “We’re through this process, and that’s what I love, the process. I’m really not in love with the results. I’m in love with the process. I like the process, I love the process, I like the struggle, I like the journey. I like all that, love the process.

We are in the process right now, but I need men. I don’t need boys. I don’t need blamers. I don’t need people that’s on list. I don’t need naysayers. And I’m not having it this year, ain’t no way in the world, cause we’re winning whether you like it or not.”

As Sanders continues reshaping Colorado’s culture, he will also rely on help from new additions, including recently recruited Josh Hoover, as the Buffaloes look to take a step forward in the coming season.

Josh Niblett fully supports what Deion Sanders has in mind for Colorado

The coaching staff was full of energy during the first Buffaloes meetup. Deion Sanders unveiled the new coaching staff for Colorado, which included offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, newly signed cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher, linebackers coach Chris Marve, and promoted running backs coach Johnnie Mack. However, it was newly signed tight ends coach Josh Niblett who particularly made a good impression at the meeting.

“I want you to understand something. When your life’s all said and done, your career’s all said and done, you’re going to be known for one of three things when it’s all said and done. You’re either going to be known for success, survivor, or significance. Success is all about wins, championships, and all that. All that’s great, but it’s all about you,” Niblett said. “In survival, it talks about all the things you overcame in life, all the things, whether it was an injury, whether you lost a person in your life, and you know what? That’s still about you.

But significance is ‘can I wake up every day, get out of myself and get into everybody else?’ You got me? Because better is the key. That needs to be our word in here. Better. We’re not worried about just being the best. You’ve got to get better every day. A better you makes a better CU.”

That speech alone sits with what Deion Sanders is planning for the Buffaloes in the coming season. With a new structure, new players, and new coaches, Colorado is looking high in spirits.