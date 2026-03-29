Deion Sanders’ New DB Shows Similar Traits to Travis Hunter, Says Colorado Coach

Replacing a generational talent like Travis Hunter seemed an impossible task for Colorado after a dismal 3-9 season. But according to one coach, the Buffaloes might have just found their next two-way superstar already in the building.

“He’s probably going to be one of the most talented guys I’ve ever coached besides Travis [Hunter],” said Kevin Mathis about Boo Carter, during a press conference on Friday, via DNVR Buffs on X. “There’s no doubt about the talent being there. There’s no doubt about his knowledge at a football game… It’s up to us to get him to understand that he needs the brain to understand every play.”

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Like Hunter, Hunter, Carter does not just play one role. He covers nickelback, returns punts, and reads the field fast. That is exactly what made Hunter so hard to replace since he was always doing more than one job, and Carter seems to carry that same instinct.

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Last November, the Tennessee Volunteers released Boo Carter after missing team activities, team rule violations, and performance issues. However, in January, he joined Sanders’ Buffaloes. He has had several training sessions with the Buffaloes, and that is where Coach Mathis’ statements come from. After watching him train, he believes Carter has all the necessary qualities to become a top player like Hunter. Despite praising him, he also said that the coaches are there to guide him. He has to get the “mentality of a professional” that clearly indicates he cannot be as easy-going as he has been for the volunteers.

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Mathis is being careful, but that does not mean he is denying his abilities. The defensive back has recorded 63 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 3 pass deflections, and two sacks for the Volunteers. The former four-star recruit also has 343 return yards in 23 attempts as a punt returner. After two seasons in Colorado, Hunter had 49 tackles, which is fewer than Carter’s. Carter may not have Hunter’s offensive stats, but he has proven himself to be reliable on defense. But the Jacksonville Jaguars WR’s mind for the game has always been one of his biggest attributes.

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Carter is still emerging, and with proper guidance, he may reach Hunter’s level. Carter brings speed, versatility, and SEC-tested instincts, which are the three things that Hunter had in abundance. Hunter made his name by lining up as both a cornerback and a wide receiver. Carter’s ability to return punts and play the nickel role puts him in that same mold.

Regardless, Hunter has left a significant void in the defense, and the program is ready to put its faith in their new defensive back. Moreover, it is not just the cornerbacks coach, Boo Carter, who has found a well-wisher within the roster as well.

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Preston Ashley praises Boo Carter for being a role model to him

Boo Carter has been doing well for the Buffaloes in the training sessions. Following the 3-9 season, his performance has turned a lot of heads, and they believe Carter will replace Travis Hunter. The first one to walk in that direction is Coach Kevon Mathis. But he is not the only one who has all the positives about the nickel. Cornerback Preston Ashley also follows in the same category. He even went as far as to call him a “role model.”

“Me and Boo actually go way back…,” said Preston Ashley about Boo Carter. “There’s so much great things to say about Boo. He’s kind of like a role model for me in a certain way.”

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The Buffaloes have recruited Ashley from Brandon High School in Brandon, Mississippi. Similar to Boo Carter, he is also a four-star recruit. However, this is not the first time they have met. They once met at a camp, where he won the rep, and Ashton has used it as a playful jab toward Carter. Carter has taken a leadership role in the secondary in the roster, which goes along with the “role model” comment.

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Both Ashley and Carter have made a good impression on the coaches. The latter’s been consistently making plays during practice with the ball. Even Mathis claimed that the roster has some good players. Now, it remains to be seen whether Carter can live up to everyone’s hype.