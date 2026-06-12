Deion Sanders Offers Advice to Daughter After Her Public Confession of Going Against Family for Love

Two years after defying her family, Deiondra Sanders learned a painful lesson about love and loyalty. Deion Sanders’ daughter had gone against her family, choosing her ex-fiancé, Jacquees, ignoring all red flags. She finally realized she was “just a rebound” for him. That made her broken, and healing a bit difficult for her. So, like always, her father offers advice to Deiondra on the best way to heal.

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“Give it to GOD, and let’s go! Got Got u! #NoMo,” wrote Deion Sanders on X on June 12, resharing Deiondra’s painful confession.

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Dreezy, Jacquees’s ex, signaled early that Jacquees was emotionally unfaithful, even showing proof during their feud. Dreezy proved it during their feud, showing Jacquees was still entangled with her when dating Deiondra. But Deiondra didn’t believe and even ignored the fact that her family didn’t like the R&B singer.

Deiondra brought Jacquees to her family while pregnant. The reaction was swift and harsh. “It was a controversial moment for my family because they really didn’t like him for the way that he treated me. So they were really mad,” said Deiondra on The Deep End With Lecrae during her June 4 appearance. Her brothers, Deion Jr., Shedeur, and Shilo, were most vocal.

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“My other brothers, they was just like, ‘You gonna let this man in our family?’ …They’re very protective of me,” admitted Deiondra. Despite all, she later had a child with Jacquees, named Snow. After 15 months apart, Deiondra finally accepted the truth: Jacquees had never loved her the way she loved him.

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“I was so in love that I ignored every warning. My family tried to tell me. Even his ex tried to tell me. Matter of fact, she made a whole song about it, and I still convinced myself that what we had was real. I just feel hurt, disappointed, and honestly, I need some time. 💔,” wrote Deiondra on her X on June 11, confessing her feelings.

The breakup landed at her lowest point. After her health battles with fibroids, when she became a mother and adjusted to the postpartum depression, the breakup with her ex-fiancé in March 2025 broke her entirely. Just as Dreezy had experienced, Jacquees maintained emotional ties to exes while dating Deiondra.

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“He just chose everything else other than me, so that kind of battles with me too, because it’s like I’ve lost myself. I’m grieving the old me; I don’t know who I am,” stated Deiondra on The Deep End With Lecrae during an interview in June 2026. “I need somebody to just pick me and, like, choose me so I could feel like myself again and so I could feel like I’m worthy of something, because I literally lost myself having this baby.”

But now, she is trying to heal, be a good mother to Snow, and follow her father’s advice to keep faith in God. Though she didn’t hold back from confessing the reason for her broken engagement.

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Deion Sanders’ daughter’s big accusation

The crack in Deiondra and the singer’s relationship had begun before the birth of Snow. However, she tried to solidify their relationship when she got pregnant.

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“Before I knew I was pregnant, I had broken up with him,” revealed Deiondra during his appearance on Heir Time in August 2025. “I really wanted my family to work… I really kept trying and trying and trying because I wanted my family to work. [Because] I wanted that two-parent household. I wanted to grow up where my son has mommy and daddy and that stuff. So, it was like, I really kept trying because of my son.”

She knew co-parenting’s toll from her own childhood, so she fought to keep Jacquees in Snow’s life. But Jacquees had other plans, and the end of the couple’s relationship was clear in early 2025 when Deiondra clarified her feelings about Jacquees’ dynamic with rumored partner and co-artist DeJ Loaf. She even expressed her pain on Way Up with Angela Yee, stating, “Stop asking me why I’m not around. I’m not allowed to be around them.”

Though Deiondra faced criticism for her public beef with Loaf, she hopes fans will now understand her pain.