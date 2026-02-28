Deion Sanders’ Old Foe Gives Conspiracy Theory on Warren Sapp’s Colorado Exit

Warren Sapp’s sudden exit from Boulder had the college football world in disbelief. Folks around the college realms had different perspectives and opinions on why Warren Sapp said adios. After all, their bromance had its own rating. However, according to one theory, it’s probably because they don’t see eye to eye on how to run the program.

The alleged beef between Asante Samuel and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is flaring up again, and this time Warren Sapp is caught in the middle:

“Do you believe Warren Sapp was ready to be defensive coordinator 👀?” Asante Samuel brewed his conspiracy on X within hours of Sapp leaving the program.

Even though Prime hand-picked Sapp to join the Colorado staff, Samuel is calling a foul. He basically thinks there is no way Sapp was actually ready to be a Defensive Coordinator (DC), suggesting that Sapp has already hit his ceiling as a coach.

This whole mess is extra spicy because we know Asante and Prime have been at each other’s throats for over a year. They’ve beefed over everything from technical footwork (the infamous “T-step” argument) to who had more impact on the field during their NFL days. Just when it looked like they might be cool, Prime even invited Asante out to Boulder to see the program, and Asante goes and drops this bomb.

The timing of these comments is what really makes it feel like a conspiracy. When he first joined Deion Sanders in 2024, he was technically a graduate assistant, but he was getting paid like a pro. He was taking home $150,000 a year. That’s about $12,500 every single month, which is way more than your average GA (Graduate Assistant) makes. Because the defense improved so much that first year, jumping up to 39 total sacks, Colorado gave him a brand-new contract for the 2025 season, officially promoting him to Pass Rush Coordinator with a nice pay bump.

He stayed with the team during the 2025 season under his second contract. But things did not go well on the field. The team’s defense got tormented every week. The Buffs had only one win against a Power Four program. What’s even worse is that they recorded just 13 sacks all season. That put them in 129th out of 134 teams in the country. After the team struggled to a 3–9 finish, Robert Livingston decided to dip into the NFL for the Broncos’ passing game coordinator. Just like that, the second-most-important job in Boulder was up for an internal promotion.

Prime talked up Sapp like he was the second coming of defensive genius. But when the dust settled, the school promoted Chris Marve instead. Within 24 hours, he left the program for other opportunities, despite saying how much he loves these kids.

At the end of the day, Sapp is out of Boulder, most likely forever. But as long as Asante Samuel has a microphone or an X account, he’s going to keep holding Prime’s feet to the fire. It’s one of the best soap operas in sports right now: two legendary corners who just can’t stop competing, even though they’ve both been retired for years.

Despite losing two NFL-certified coaches in the same week, the supply and demand are as good as ever.

WR La’Vontae Shenault asks Deion Sanders for a favour

La’Vontae Shenault, a former Colorado wide receiver, recently went on X (formerly Twitter) to ask for one simple favor. He played for the Buffaloes from 2019 to 2021, before the Coach Prime era began. He is also the younger brother of former Colorado star Laviska Shenault Jr., which made his time with the program even more notable.

His time in Boulder had some good moments, but it also came with problems. In 2019, he played in four games and kept his redshirt. In the shortened 2020 season, he finished second on the team with 193 receiving yards. But he was suspended one too many times for breaking team rules and other off-field issues.

In 2021, Shenault received an indefinite suspension, which effectively ended his time at Colorado. He entered the transfer portal and later committed to Alabama State. After one season there, he sat out two years before getting another opportunity at Northeastern State.

In 2025, he made the most of that final chance. He finished the season with 75 catches for 1,044 yards and five touchdowns. Now, he is hoping for an opportunity to participate in Colorado’s pro day to impress NFL scouts and rebuild his reputation, where his college journey first started.