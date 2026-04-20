Deion Sanders Opens up on Cancer Battle; 1-Year After Diagnosis

Deion Sanders’ name is synonymous with flashy plays and bold statements. But a year ago, he faced one of anybody’s biggest fears in silence – cancer. Last summer, he stepped in front of reporters and revealed he had undergone surgery to remove a bladder tumor. But behind that moment was a deeper story that until recently, stayed mostly inside his inner circle. Now, the Colorado head coach is finally unpacking that moment from the day he was diagnosed, peeling back the layers of fear, uncertainty, and ultimately, belief.

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“This is a quick story about trust, belief, faith, just understanding and just believing,” Deion Sanders said in an Instagram video he posted on April 16. “A year ago today is when I first heard that I have cancer. Now all the different thoughts, emotions, it was almost like when you heard that C word, you had a life sentence and you had no idea the outcome, but I had faith. I believe, I never once doubted that God would bring me through.”

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Instead of losing hope, Deion Sanders leaned in hard on faith. He talked about resilience, about choosing right from wrong, and about trusting a bigger plan when things feel bleak and vague. He spoke like a man who believed he’d already won in his mind.

“I never ceased to believe that God had me,” he said. “I knew that was not gonna be the end of the story and for that God was gonna always receive the glory… Guess what, God got me and I’m cancer free. To all the people that have been diagnosed with cancer… Don’t forget this, you gotta believe.”

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For Deion Sanders, the battle was both physical and spiritual. But he also credited the one who stayed by his side with unwavering support – his oldest son Deion Sanders Jr. After his treatment last summer, he called him the “MVP” saying he was a constant. Bucky was there every day from early mornings to late nights, even adjusting his own routine just to match his father’s recovery schedule. We’re talking about driving back and forth, handling business, then returning.

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Deion Sanders Jr. later admitted that watching his father go through cancer didn’t shake his faith. If at all, it strengthened it.

“At a point where you can’t do anything about it,” he said. “So, you really have to rely on faith. You can’t rely on yourself. Your money can’t get you out of it. You can’t get yourself out of nothing. So you’ve got to sit there and just have faith.”

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Even amid the adversity, Deion Sanders never questioned God’s plans. Instead, he flipped the question saying why question hardship if you never question the blessings. That’s been his philosophy dating back to his 1997 suicide attempt, which he survived and later described as divine intervention. That moment carried him through this one.

Deion Sanders’ golden advice after his successful treatment

Deion Sanders was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer in April 2025. By July, after undergoing a robot-assisted laparoscopic cystectomy, he publicly revealed the situation. And according to Dr. Janet Kukreja, he’s now cancer-free. But even in victory, the Buffs head coach kept it practical because this also means as much about awareness as survival.

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While opening up publicly, Deion Sanders didn’t miss the opportunity to send an important message.

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“Everybody, get checked out,” he said. “Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled upon this.”

His message feels heavier, especially coming from someone who, for years, seemed untouchable. Deion Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, 2x Super Bowl champion, 6x All-Pro, and one of the rare athletes to play both NFL and MLB at championship levels. But even now, the challenges haven’t fully stopped.

Reports surfaced that he recently underwent another procedure related to recurring blood clots. But the update is that he’s “good.” After Colorado’s spring game, Deion Sanders made it clear he’s locked in on the rebuild after the 3-9 season. One year after cancer tried to rewrite his story, he’s still holding the pen.