Deion Sanders’ Other Son Pulls off Risky Driving Move After Shedeur’s Speeding Violations

Controversy always seems to be just outside the perimeter of the Sanders family. The minute a gap shows in the fence, it barges its way past. Shedeur Sanders just got booked by the law. He would have been able to tone down the hate had it been a one-off occurrence. Further digging by sleuths revealed that this was not even his first violation! Though the QB is owning up to his faults, another Sanders decided to bring the spotlight back on the family by pulling a dangerous move.

Shedeur Sanders and his penchant for flashy wheels were traits we knew of since his Colorado days. In Boulder, he used to be out and about in a Rolls-Royce. Now in his new address in Cleveland, Sanders once again brought attention to that side of him. But the attention was the bad kind. The QB was booked for speeding twice in a month, in a span of just 11 days. Records show that his total fines amounted to $519 for going 91 and 101 mph on both occasions. It has the media on two ends about the issue, but we have to acknowledge that a fine line separates the two outcomes of incidents like these. Deion Sanders Jr.‘s recent shenanigans, despite being unintentional, could have taken a problematic turn.

In his latest Instagram story, Deion Sanders Jr. flexed his lavish ride while presumably driving the car. He was vibing to a song and also flaunting his ice-loaded bracelets. Another story had the following text: “They say be humble… since y’all insecure y’all want us ALL TO FAKE IT.” Deion Sanders Jr. managed to do what he was doing simultaneously, but it’s not something that’s advised. It’s driving safety 101 to always keep your eyes on the road, and the rule that no phones while driving is a precaution that’s there for a reason. This is also days after Shedeur’s speeding tickets blew up into a major controversy.

Right after Shedeur’s second speeding incident was brought to light, the Browns QB acknowledged that what he did was wrong. “I made some wrong choices, personally, and I gotta own up to ’em, I made some, you know, not great choices… I learn,” the QB admitted.

Speeding isn’t too much of an issue when no damages are caused, but it does stand to be life-threatening if some unfortunate tragedies result from it. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot blasted Shedeur for that very reason. “That’s reckless behavior. It’s dangerous,” she said. However, the media is now doubting whether Shedeur was truly guilty of it in the first place.

Shedeur Sanders not serious about breaking the law?

NFL players have frequent run-ins with the law; that’s a fact. But Shedeur’s speeding incidents this early in his career are creating a grey area. Browns insider Adam ‘The Bull’ Gerstenhaber said in a June 20 episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, “It’s bad judgment by him to do this. [But] I’ve done it [too]. I’ve driven over 100 miles an hour… It was bad judgment when I did it, too,” he said. But he also indicated that Shedeur shouldn’t entirely be let off the hook, even if he plays the rookie card.

The QB was talking about the incident as if it were no big deal at all, complete with a smile and some light laughter. “I just didn’t love that,” Adam added, because Sanders’ reaction didn’t sit right with him. “It’s like, take it a little more seriously, you know? Again, I get it. He’s a young man…but you’re not a kid. You’re an adult… Don’t give the haters that ammunition.” He’s kind of got a point. No matter how little any of the Sanderse’ go off track, the trolls breathe fire down their necks for it. Just recently, they were back spewing hate about Shedeur when Deion Sanders Jr. showed off a new Rolls-Royce. They thought it was the QB’s purchase, but the elder Sanders shut down those claims.

Coach Prime‘s sons have an affinity for cars. But they’ve also got a responsibility to flex them within the rules and ensure the safety of everyone. Deion Sanders Jr. and Shedeur have an exhaustive and lucrative collection of wheels, but they have an onus on them not to encourage recklessness.