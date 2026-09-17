Deion Sanders Overjoyed in First Try-On of Prosthetic Toes, Years After Amputation: “Feels Good”

After enduring more than a dozen surgeries and life-threatening vascular complications, Deion Sanders has finally caught a long-awaited break. Following months of recovery and anticipation, Coach Prime has officially been fitted for custom toe prosthetics.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Crazy, I’m 10 toes down again, so I’m size 11 and a half again,” Sanders said on 2cool2blog on September 16 after getting his prosthetic toes on.

ADVERTISEMENT

While getting the new toes, Coach Sanders also tossed around a possibility of another procedure on his toes. While he reminisces about his golden days on the field, it did come with some drawbacks. His middle toe and fourth toe are completely bent. His doctors and he were discussing procedures to straighten those up.

On June 24, 2026, Well Off Media posted a video of Coach Prime getting new toes. In the video, a specialist from the medical device company Össur visited Sanders in his office in Boulder. They showed him custom silicone orthotic options.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the consultation, Sanders explained his growing frustration with the amputation’s daily impact, stating, “I need toes. I want it to fit my shoes properly.” His athletic trainer also noted that his foot had been feeling incredibly heavy, “like a boot,” because the lack of toes forced an uneven weight distribution.

After the specialist explained that they could scan his feet and construct custom, skin-matching silicone replacements to restore his balance and gait, Sanders finalized the decision on camera, saying, “OK, well, I’ll proceed.” While he was over the moon about his new prosthetics, he was seen giving his toes a pep talk to get along.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have to spend more time with each other because right now they’re not together. Like this one is really mad at this one because they’ve been alone, and they’ve been having all the space to themselves. Now it’s sort of like a dorm room, and it’s like five people in the dorm now instead of three. There are two new people in, and they don’t really get along right now. I like it; it’s a good colour match, though,” Sanders added.

It has been almost 6 years since Sanders underwent his amputation. So eventually it will take some time to get used to the new prosthetics. It all started while he was coaching at Jackson State in 2021. Sanders underwent an elective procedure to fix a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve. It was an injury stemming from an old “turf toe” issue from his playing days.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it was a simple procedure, during his recovery, he developed three femoral arterial blood clots. It started at his calf and ran the entire length of his left leg. This completely cut off the blood supply to his foot. As a result of the vascular blockage, his leg experienced a dangerous buildup of fluid and muscle pressure. Doctors had to cut open both sides of his calf to relieve the pressure and drain fluid. Because the blood flow was choked off for too long, his big toe and second toe turned completely black and had to be amputated.