Deion Sanders’ PA Drops Love on Karrueche Tran After Big Relationship Update

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran’s dating rumor has been swirling for quite some time now, but it gained fresh momentum after a video resurfaced last month. The documentation showed Tran in tears at the hospital before “Prime Time” underwent bladder removal surgery. Her emotional support sparked a wave of speculation that their bond runs much deeper than friendship. And now, subtle signs from Sanders’ inner circle are only adding fuel to the fire.

Just this past Sunday, Tran posted a sleek solo shot with the caption, “Master Your Calm.” Under the comments, Tysha Stewart, Prime Time’s personal assistant, dropped a heart. She has been working with Coach Prime for over four years now and runs her own premier events company. Last year, she had also conceptualized and designed Coach Prime’s locker room. “Designing spaces that feel vibrant, alive, with an energy that pulls you in just like Coach Prime’s energy, “ she captioned her Instagram post. Can we interpret her nod of approval as a yes?

But Tran and Sander’s relationship rumors skyrocketed with Tran’s shocking confession last week. A recent appearance on What’s Next with J.Ryan saw Karrueche Tran spill more about her dating life. The host, Ryan, approached the subject sneakily, “I saw that you took a liking to football recently.” Tran took the hint, and said, “Oh, he took it there!” as her best friend, Christina Milian, chimed in, “Hey girl! Touchdown!”

That’s when Tran confirmed the speculation in her own way. “Yeah, I’m dating.” She further gushed on her dating life. “If I wasn’t having fun. I wouldn’t be in it,” she put it across. “I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old. And, so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time.” Though she never took names, the months of hints have fans connecting the dots. Sanders, meanwhile, has remained tight-lipped, dodging questions about his dating life.

Karrueche Tran gives another relationship update

Public sightings haven’t slowed down the whispers either. At Folsom Stadium, Tran made her support loud and clear, as she cheered for the Buffaloes during their hard-fought loss to the Yellowjackets (27-20).

For Sanders, even in defeat, one thing was constant: Karrueche’s presence in the stands.

Tran admitted that she is getting older and is ready to slow down and look for something real. Gushing about her dating life, she listed out her priorities straightaway. A person who makes her laugh and lets her blossom is who she craves. “Someone to make me laugh and somebody who wants to just like take care of me … someone who is a man … thoughtful, I love a romantic little date, or adventure too.”

Aside from being a constant presence and support in Deion Sanders’ life, Tran is working on her latest show, ‘The Chi.’ She shot to stardom following her breakout appearance on TNT’s Claws and The Bay, where she donned the character of Vivian Johnson.