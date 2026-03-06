Deion Sanders’ PA Makes Funeral Announcement for Deceased Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder

Colorado football went through major emotional turmoil after losing its quarterback, Dominiq Ponder, to a tragic car accident. The incident took place on the 1st of March, 2026. After Ponder lost control, his car hit the guardrail and an electric pole, catching fire. Losing a budding star left a lasting mark on the entire community, and now, as the team and fans mourn quarterback Dominiq Ponder, details have emerged on how they can pay their final respects.

“Beginning today, flowers for Dominiq Ponder can be sent to Rundus Funeral Home, 1998 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO 80020. For those who are asking, flowers would need to arrive by this Saturday morning by 9 am. Thank you,” Sanders’ PA Tysha Stewart mentioned on IG stories.

This marks a very emotional moment for the entire Colorado community as they mourn the death of a rising star who was waiting for his time to shine. Ponder came to Boulder, transferring from Bethune-Cookman University with four years of eligibility. In the 2024 season, he didn’t see any game action. Last season, he played in two games, contributing the final three snaps against Arizona, going 0 of 1 and recording two carries for -4 yards, and also contributed in 3 snaps against West Virginia

Despite limited game action, he never entered the transfer portal while at Colorado, showing immense trust in the Deion Sanders team. His nature made a deep impact on Sanders, too, as he shared his deep condolences with his family.

“God, please comfort the Ponder family, friends, and loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was loved, respected, and a born leader. Let’s pray for all who knew him and had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord, you’re receiving a good one. Comfort us, Lord, comfort us,” Sanders said on X.

Police believe that the Tesla was going very fast before the accident, and when the car reached a curve in the road near Newland Court, Ponder was unable to turn properly. For now, investigators are looking at two main things: the dispatch audio recording and digital data from Tesla.

Along with Deion Sanders and his team, even his family is making sure that Dominiq Ponder gets a fitting goodbye. Days after his accident, his family traveled from Florida to Boulder to connect with the team their son had grown to love. His parents met his teammates and mentioned how much Boulder meant to him.

“He was home over break, and he said, ‘Dad, Boulder is going to be my home.’ He loved it that much,” his father, Wendell Ponder, said. “They embraced him, and he loved it, and he embraced them.”

This spring season, his teammates are making sure every snap they take is a tribute to him. His roommate and WR Tagert Bardin opened up on the kind of bond they share during their early morning shifts and long practice.

“Whenever you looked at Dom, it just gave you a smile,” Bardin said. “We’re together all day, like whenever we have practice early mornings. When you’re with someone for that long, and you share those experiences, practice, and everything else, it’s just, you bond so much faster.”

But the tributes don’t just stop there.

Colorado’s major tribute for Dominiq Ponder

Deion Sanders’ team is planning to give a deep, meaningful tribute to Dominiq Ponder following his tragic passing. The team is making sure they feel his presence with them all the time. That’s exactly why they are preparing to honor Ponder during the 2026 season by adding a special jersey patch for all players to wear.

From a spring practice session, Sanders’s picture went viral, standing in front of a screen displaying several potential designs for Ponder’s memorial patch. The picture quickly went viral online and revealed the team’s plan ahead of the season. Details on the patch came out, as it will be displayed on the left side of the jersey and will be positioned right above the Nike logo.

This shows the toll Ponder’s absence has taken on the entire team. Those close moments, like Shedeur Sanders giving Ponder a trip to Bal Harbour in Florida as his secret Santa, which almost made Ponder cry while he hugged Sanders, will always stay in their hearts. But to make sure the entire world knows what he meant to the team, Deion Sanders and the team are making sure Dominiq Ponder stays with them forever.