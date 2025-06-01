Deion Sanders Promises Big to Son Shilo After Confusion Ensues on Shedeur’s ‘Fake’ Accusations

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders were the buzz on the NFL Draft just a few months back, although for quite dissimilar reasons. Shedeur was picked in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns, while Shilo went undrafted but earned a shot at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The draft process stirred controversy, especially after a misleading report claiming that Shedeur arrived unprepared for a meeting with the New York Giants. Deion Sanders shut down the controversy, calling it “foolish stuff” and declaring the negativity only served to give his sons the extra push they needed to discredit the skeptics.

Even while Shilo and Shedeur pursue their NFL aspirations in different cities, the family tie remains intact. And if there is anything the Sanders family knows how to do, it’s how to make an entrance, on and off the gridiron. The relationship between the Sanders family and Nike runs deep. Coach Prime inked a contract with Nike in 1992 and became one of the company’s most recognizable athletes. His flashy Diamond Turf shoes were a status symbol for every kid wanting to be as great as “Prime Time.”

And Coach Prime never is the one to fall off favours asked of him. And, when it’s one of his boys, he is the first one to come to the rescue. While Shilo, adjusting to life with the Buccaneers, called Coach Prime to give him a classic “dad check-in.” He requests custom-made cleats in team colors. And Deion? Well, he didn’t shy away from using his connection, “I get in touch with him this weekend so you can let him know what color you want your stuff.” But he continues, “First of all, how come Shedeur has the orange ones?”

And that’s where the playful sibling rivalry starts. “Shedeur’s are fake. Shedeur gets them made, Shedeur gets them painted,” Shilo says. Coach Prime continually denies this charge, but Shilo isn’t the one to quit. “No, I’m telling you gets his cleat paint. He adds, I’m telling you his you scratching me is gonna come out. I want the real one.” Classic Sanders sibling rivalry, part roast, part rivalry, but all love. Do you remember when Shilo accused Shedeur of sporting counterfeit Nike Diamond turf cleats? Shedeur rocks his cleats, but Shilo doesn’t have it. He’s positive that someone scammed Shedeur, accusing him of sporting knockoff Nikes—despite, you know, being the son of the man who primarily contributed to the design!

“It never stops,” Coach Prime captioned the post on Instagram, likely shaking his head and chuckling at his sons’ never-ending trash talk. The Sanders family relationship with Nike remains as tight as ever. From the legendary Diamond Turf days of Coach Prime to today’s family “Nike account,” the Sanders family remains laced up and devoted. Even after a rift between the parties, Deion reconciled with Nike in 2023, and the Sanders-Nike reign was once again on the rise.

The unexpected beneficiary of Shilo Sanders’ trust fund

With Shilo Sanders rushing to secure those custom Nike cleats and roasting Shedeur’s ‘fakes’, a wild twist in his financial saga took over Twitter. Apparently, Coach Prime tapped into Shilo’s trust fund to cover Snow’s playground.

Coach Prime’s birthday-twin and grandson Snow got a custom playground built by his grandfather, and it seems, the private lakeside needed financial aid.“Lord, thank you for my DAUGHTER @deiondrasanders for blessing me with my grandson SNOW. God, you are incredible. I only know how to be a blessing, so SNOW got it coming. I love him like he’s mine! He’s cutting into @shilosanders’ Trust fund. Lololololol!” Only in the Sanders household does your inheritance become a luxury private playground by the lakeside!

Shilo, never one to miss a punchline, quickly followed with his humor, presenting as if he’d been the victim of the biggest heist since Ocean’s Eleven—this time, however, the spoils were a collection of squeaky toys and an area of artificial grass.