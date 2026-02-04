Deion Sanders Publicly Asks 2x Super Bowl Champion to Visit CU to Mentor His Athletes

One thing will never change with Coach Prime. He’ll always be surrounded by football royalty. During his time in Boulder, we’ve seen several of them visit and discuss their crafts with the Colorado players. Now, Deion Sanders wants a two-time Super Bowl winner to do the same to help his secondary.

Former New England CB Asante Samuel has had several altercations concerning Deion Sanders. In one rendition, he even went on a rant on X to prove that he’s better than the greatest CB that football has seen. However, things are calmer between the two now. So, when Samuel posted, “I know I’m a m- on this app. I love it,” Coach Prime jumped with an inviate. Sanders revealed he’d already told his Colorado DBs about Samuel and that he wants him in Boulder to teach the famous T-Step personally.

“I told my CBs about you the other day and that [you] will see them in person to elaborate on the T-Step. If I’m gonna allow them to do it, I’m bringing in the best that did it,” Deion wrote.

And Asante Samuel making a trip to Boulder would be a massive bonus. Samuel finished his NFL career with 51 interceptions, led the league twice in picks, earned Pro Bowl honors, and built a reputation as one of football’s premier ball hawks during stints with the Patriots, Eagles, and Falcons.

The timing sits perfectly, too. Colorado’s secondary has gone through a serious shakeup this offseason after losing DJ McKinney, Isaiah Hardge, Tyrecus Davis, and Noah King to the transfer portal. Those exits raised serious concerns about depth and stability heading into the season.

But Sanders went into full rebuild mode. He attacked the portal, bringing in Notre Dame’s Cree Thomas, Indiana’s Jah Jah Boyd, and James Madison’s Justin Eaglin, all players who offer both experience and multiple years of eligibility.

On top of that, Colorado finalized its coaching tree, with Aaron Fletcher set to handle CBs and former CB coach Kevin Mathis to oversee the nickel group.

This is a developing story…