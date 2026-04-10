Deion Sanders Puts Differences With Ex-Wife Aside as Daughter Announces Career Move

For Deion Sanders and his ex-wife, Pilar, a united front has been a rare sight following a contentious public split. But their daughter Shelomi’s latest career announcement created a situation that would test whether the family could truly come before their well-documented differences.

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Shelomi Sanders is changing schools again. This time, she leaves the HBCU system after spending two seasons at Alabama A&M. She has now committed to Colorado State University Pueblo, which is a Division II college in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. After starting at Jackson State and then moving to Colorado when her father, Deion Sanders, was there, and then spending time at Alabama A&M, she finally found her ultimate home.

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To mark the moment, Shelomi shared photos from the CSU Pueblo facility featuring both her parents and her new coaching staff. Decked out in her fresh gear, she kept the caption simple but excited: “Right place, right time @steelcitywbb leggoooooo.”

Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders had a very messy divorce, which later turned into a legal battle for their children. What turned it even worse were Pilar’s claims of domestic violence and abuse against Coach Prime. Even though the court couldn’t find any evidence supporting her allegations, it did damage his reputation. She even called him a narcissistic “bully” and accused him of having an affair while filing for divorce.

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But despite those feuds, both of them kept a cordial relationship to ensure that their children wouldn’t be affected by their past. Shelomi Sanders’ commitment wasn’t the only event that brought them together in one place. Back in 2024, during Shedeur Sanders’ senior day, both Coach Prime and Pilar Sanders were present at the same spot. Both were right there to support their kids and not let old bad stuff come in between.

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Both of them now share a fun banter together, too. Last year in November, during Shilo Sanders’s Thanksgiving vlog, both Shilo and Shedeur Sanders asked Pilar Sanders about what Deion Sanders told them about her not knowing how to cook before marriage. To it, Pilar Sanders strongly disagreed and denied the claims, responding, “The devil is a lie. I was making food before I even knew him.” This shows that even if they aren’t together, there’s not everything bad between them.

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This is also a major milestone for Shelomi Sanders to get Deion Sanders’ support, especially after her move from the Buffs. When she decided to commit to Alabama A&M, leaving Colorado, she triggered the wrath of Deion Sanders. He even called her decision “stupid.” This created a rift between them for a while, but now his support for her shows how happy Coach Prime is with her decision. But what exactly pushed Shelomi Sanders to make such a drastic career move?

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Shelomi Sanders’ short career with Alabama A&M

Shelomi Sanders’ time at Alabama A&M brought more attention to the women’s basketball team because she is the daughter of Deion Sanders and has already been part of well-known programs like Jackson State and Colorado. This made people follow her journey more closely. However, her actual playing time at Alabama A&M was limited over two seasons, and she was not a regular starter in the team’s rotation.

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Last season, she played in 15 games and spent only 92 total minutes on the court. She scored 14 points, making 6 of 27 shots and 4 of 20 three-point attempts. Her best performance that season was against Miles, where she scored 8 points, made two or three-pointers, and also got 2 assists. She also played her highest minutes (18) against Talladega.

Then, in the 2024 season, she played in 26 games and scored 31 total points, averaging 1.2 points per game. In simple terms, she played but had a small role on the team. Because of this, her time at Alabama A&M ended as a short and closely watched period, and now she is moving to Colorado State Pueblo to get a fresh start and more chances to improve and play more. So, now let’s wait and see if this new transition can help her build a strong career or not.