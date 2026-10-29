Deion Sanders’ QB Situation Takes a Hit as Julian Lewis’ Family Confirms Hospital Trip After Medical Emergency at Colorado

Colorado’s quarterback carousel has brought Deion Sanders little relief. Julian Lewis, the five-star recruit who began the season under centre, has been benched for a month, and Isaac Wilson has struggled to make the change work. Now, with Kansas State approaching, a new development can make an already messy situation worse

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Julian Lewis’ father, T. Carlton Lewis, revealed that the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback suffered a medical emergency at the team’s athletic facility. Taking to X, his father shared a concerning update.

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“Yesterday, Julian experienced a medical emergency at the University of Colorado athletic facility and was promptly transported to the hospital,” T. Carlton Lewis posted on X. “He is recovering and thankful to his medical team, teammates, and Colorado fans for their prayers and support.”

This development comes a month after Julian Lewis was benched at halftime against Baylor after throwing for 75 yards, with zero interceptions and zero passing touchdowns.

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Since then, he has remained on the sidelines while Isaac Wilson has started. Interestingly, this latest development comes just days after Deion Sanders made some harsh comments about him.

“That’s on him,” Deion Sanders said Tuesday when asked if Julian Lewis will get another shot this season. “I don’t play games with young men in their careers and hate on folks. If anything, I’m too forgiving and very kind. I don’t play those games with kids.”

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“You have to always understand that we may know a little more than you do. We understand what happens, what goes on, what clicks, what doesn’t, and what fits. We get that.”

When Lewis joined the Buffaloes, he was viewed as the future of the program. A top-100 prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, he arrived with high expectations, but things haven’t gone as planned. In four starts, he threw for 733 yards and six touchdowns, with two interceptions.

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However, Lewis’s performances weren’t enough to keep him in the starting role, and Deion Sanders eventually benched him. So far, that gamble doesn’t appear to have paid off for the Buffaloes. On October 3, Isaac Wilson took over as the starter against Texas Tech, delivering a mixed performance.

He completed 26 of 44 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown but threw three interceptions. He also led Colorado in rushing with 42 yards. Despite Wilson’s struggles, Sanders refused to explain why Lewis had been left out, saying he didn’t want to criticise the young quarterback.

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“JuJu didn’t play today. I’m not going to badger the kid or say nothing derogatory for the kid,” Sanders said in the postgame presser, though he did speak about the role.

“We have three options there; somebody just has to grab a hold of it and get it done,” said Sanders.

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Last week, Colorado suffered a 57-24 defeat to Oklahoma State despite taking a 24-23 halftime lead. Isaac Wilson threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score in the first half.

However, his third-quarter fumble sparked Oklahoma State’s comeback, as the Cowboys scored 34 unanswered points and held Colorado to just 120 yards after halftime.

Since Julian Lewis was benched, the Colorado Buffaloes have continued to stumble, but their struggles don’t prove he deserves his starting job back. Meanwhile, Coach Prime appears reluctant to give a straight answer about Lewis.

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When asked on Tuesday whether he had seen the freshman quarterback fight to reclaim the starting role, Deion Sanders refused to give a direct answer, raising further questions about Lewis’s future with the team.

“If I answer that, you may say I’m taking a shot at a kid,” Deion Sanders said. “I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to go down that rabbit hole.”