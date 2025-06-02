Deion Sanders Receives Clear Verdict on Colorado’s QB1 Dilemma With Tough Shedeur Sanders Revelation

Shedeur Sanders’ films shout louder than any bullhorn—his 74% completion rate and sheer resilience tell the full story. He stood strong in the pocket, taking hits, yet consistently delivered pinpoint passes. While the NFL was focused on his interviews and sideline behavior, the Browns saw his talent. Shedeur didn’t just play quarterback; he pulled Colorado out of nowhere and pushed them into playoff conversations. That success wasn’t accidental. And that kind of performance is hard to achieve consistently. So, can Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter do that?

Well, at least RJ Young believes Salter’s experience and Lewis’s potential might give Deion Sanders peace of mind.

Deion Sanders is tossing back and forth between experience and hype for his QB1 position. Salter sure saw some moments last year after completing 1,886 passing yards for 15 TDs with 6 interceptions and a completion rate of 56.3%, whereas JuJu came as the No. 56 recruit in the nation and the No. 7 QB from Georgia. Sure, he lacks experience, but his pinpoint accuracy of 66.4% is something that might give him an edge. But it’s Shedeur they are trying to replace. A QB who completed his CFB career with 14,327 yards, 134 TDs, 27 interceptions, and an exceptional 70.1% pct.

However, that’s not the concerning part for Fox Sports’ RJ Young. “Replacing that kind of production is going to be difficult. It’s why you bring in Kaidon Salter. It’s why you bring in Julian Lewis. It’s also why you’re looking around at the wide receiving corps going, ‘Oh, Jimmy Horn’s gone, Will Sheppard’s gone, Travis Hunter’s gone.’ Those are your three top pass catchers from last year. But they got dudes,” he said on his Adapt & Respond show. “The thing that I worry about with Colorado has nothing to do with their quarterback play or their receivers. I think both Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis can do the job.”

And their WR position also looks intact with 4-star players like Quentin Gibson, Quanell Farrakhan Jr., and transfer WRs like Hykeem Williams and Joseph Williams. Best part?

Both of the QBs are patching the cracks that Shedeur Sanders couldn’t quite seal last year. And RJ Young didn’t think twice before highlighting it: “They’re going to be better at quarterback and the run game than they’ve ever been, right? Because Shedeur is just not a natural-born runner. It’s okay. Kaidon Salter adds that area, and he’s got a lot of football underneath his belt. While Julian Lewis is the more talented of the two, we think he’ll get an opportunity to show that a little bit sooner than you think.”

RJ Young believes that Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis will do well because of Deion Sanders’ strong support system. Even when he loses important players, Coach Sanders stays calm. Instead, he builds a really strong coaching staff. He’s brought in legends like Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp and experienced coaches such as Robert Livingston and Pat Shurmur. Coach Sanders leads them all himself. This group isn’t just about blowing whistles; they are great at developing talent.

With these amazing coaches, RJ thinks Kaidon and Julian will succeed, not fail. However, there’s one area that Deion Sanders needs to focus on more.

Deion Sanders gets tough verdict

Colorado’s 2025 season marks a pivotal moment for Deion Sanders, as the Buffaloes navigate life without star players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Their departure follows a remarkable turnaround, transforming the program from a struggling team into a nine-win powerhouse. While expectations are understandably tempered, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt advises against pessimism.

On The Herd, Klatt predicted a modest, not drastic, regression. “I don’t see them taking a huge step back, maybe a small one,” he said. But credits Sanders’ aggressive recruiting and strategic transfer additions for building a strong roster, particularly at quarterback. That’s exactly what RJ Young was stressing. But there’s one major concern that Klatt highlights.

The offensive line is a major concern for Sanders’ team. The Buffaloes’ offensive line, already a weak spot, was further weakened by the departures of Zack Owens and Cash Cleveland to the transfer portal. “They need to continue to get better at the line of scrimmage.” Klatt emphasized. While four-star recruit Carde Smith offers hope, developing young linemen takes time. Poor protection against tough Big 12 teams could severely hurt the Buffs’ progress.

The conference’s parity presents a significant challenge. Despite a 9-4 season in 2024, the Buffs’ 2025 Big 12 outlook is daunting, with Klatt even suggesting it’s a bigger challenge than replacing key players like Shedeur and Travis. Vegas odds reflect this uncertainty, with most teams projected between 5.5 and 8.5 wins. Colorado’s +2500 odds to win the title and -176 odds to finish under 6.5 wins underscore the volatility of their upcoming season.

Colorado kicks off their 2025 season on August 29th against Georgia Tech, which will be an immediate test for their new offense and offensive line. Joel Klatt admits the team has a huge range of possibilities: “Could Colorado be a four-win team? Maybe. Could they be a nine-win team? Maybe.” Their potential is truly anything but defined at this point.