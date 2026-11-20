Win or lose, one question continues to dominate the conversation in Boulder: Is Deion Sanders still the right man to lead Colorado? With the Buffaloes struggling to meet expectations, speculation surrounding Coach Prime’s future has only grown louder. Alferd Williams knows exactly what’s at stake, as he gave a blunt opinion about the kind of decision that could make or break a program.

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“We are in a unique situation and a unique time period where you better not make a mistake here, or it could set you back and possibly push you out,” Williams said on the Big AL and CJ podcast on November 19.

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Well, Williams’s point isn’t just a point-blank shot; it’s the reality of how the last has unfolded. Universities are investing large sums in these programs, and they need results to show for it. Last season’s coaching carousel snowballed from a few early-season firings into a massive reshuffling.

Charles Johnson wasn’t about to let Williams’ point stand without adding his own two cents in the same podcast. “Yeah, it is unique. It’s a unique situation because college football has changed so much. It’s difficult to evaluate. It used to just simply be about wins and losses, right? At the end of the day, I don’t want anyone listening to this show to misconstrue the importance, obviously, of you playing to win a game, right? That’s what you play to win a game.”

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It started with UCLA firing DeShaun Foster after a poor start to the season. Then Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry after disappointing results. In October, Penn State fired James Franklin after the Nittany Lions slipped to 3-3. Florida followed by parting ways with Billy Napier after Week 8, while LSU dismissed Brian Kelly a week later.

While it started slowly this season, 6 programs are already looking to fill the position of head coach after mid-season firings. These programs include Power 4 Baylor, Florida State, and Maryland, and three Group of Six openings (Arkansas State, Sam Houston State, and UTEP). Even though these six positions are already open, other schools could join the list as the season progresses. Because of not delivering results, Colorado’s Coach Prime is also in the hot seat.

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Since Sanders arrived, he has brought national attention to the program and attracted talented players like Julian Lewis. However, getting attention and recruiting talented players meant very little if the team cannot turn those advantages into results on the field.

Coach Prime started with a 4–8 record in his debut season. He followed it up with a 9–4 record in the next season. That led to a five-year contract extension worth $54 million, which keeps him at Colorado through the 2029 season. However, Buff fans expected to see better results; instead, they dropped to 3-9 last season. Although Coach Prime was battling some serious health issues, which gave him a free pass, he might not be getting one this season.

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Coach Sanders entered this season with a lot of preseason hype. After starting strong with 2 wins, they suffered 5 consecutive losses. They are now at a 4-6 record. Two seasons with so few wins have raised the question of whether Coach Prime is the right fit for the Buffs.

“I think he deserves one more shot at this before we start making dramatic changes,” Williams added. “That’s just my opinion. I didn’t know that was being talked about for real. Yeah, I didn’t know that people were calling for his job.”

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After delivering an important win last Friday by beating Houston 42-32 at Folsom Field, Sanders has calmed down some outside noise temporarily. However, their chances of CFP are out the door. But they still have 2 more games left to at least make it to the bowl game.