Deion Sanders Receives Transfer Portal Athlete’s Unexpected Message After CU Player’s 2-word Pitch

Colorado’s recruiting class is slowly coming together. The Buffaloes wrapped up the Early Signing Period with just 11 signees, ranking No. 75 nationally but dead last in the Big 12. That means Deion Sanders will once again lean heavily on the transfer portal when it opens in early January. And if recent social media activity is any indication, his current players are already doing the recruiting for him.

The whole thing started when it was announced that Michigan State redshirt freshman defensive end Stone Chaney was entering the transfer portal. Colorado edge rusher Brandon Davis-Swain wasted no time. He replied to the news with “my guy🤞🏽.”But Chaney took it a step further. He replied to Swain’s tweet, “Should I head out west👀🦬 @DeionSanders @CUBuffsFootball.”

Chaney didn’t play a single snap for Michigan State this season and received a medical redshirt, which is why he retains all four years of eligibility. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, he’s got the frame you want at the edge position. He came out of Detroit Catholic Central as a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 185 edge rusher in the 2024 class.

Those aren’t eye-popping numbers. But Colorado is in a position where it needs to bet on upside and development rather than proven commodities. The Buffaloes’ defense needs a complete overhaul after a brutal 3-9 season. And the pass rush was one of the most glaring weaknesses.​

Deion Sanders has demonstrated his willingness to develop and coach young players. And Chaney fits that profile perfectly. He originally joined Michigan State as a preferred walk-on with only offers from Army and Toledo. So he’s used to having something to prove. With coaching changes happening at Michigan State, Chaney is looking for a fresh start. Colorado offers immediate playing time opportunities that he wouldn’t find at more established programs.

The Buffaloes need bodies at the edge position who can contribute over the next few years, and bringing in someone with Chaney’s size and four years to develop could pay dividends down the line.​ Davis-Swain’s endorsement carries weight. He’s a four-star freshman from Detroit who chose Colorado despite the program’s struggles. And now he’s actively trying to bring talent with him. For a program that desperately needs to rebuild its pass rush, having current players sell prospects on Boulder could be the edge Sanders needs.

Deion Sanders is sticking with his recruiting blueprint

Colorado’s approach to recruiting remains unchanged despite the program’s brutal 3-9 season. With just 11 commitments in the 2026 class, Sanders is doubling down on his philosophy of quality over quantity.

“You want about 15 to 17 high school kids,” Sanders explained to reporters. “Why do you say that, coach?’ Well, check the statistics. You get 30. Are they gonna be here in two years? Statistically, check the statistics.”

His reasoning shows the harsh reality of modern college football. If high school recruits aren’t playing by their second spring, they’re jumping into the transfer portal anyway. Four players from Colorado’s 2025 signing class have already transferred out. It proves Sanders’ point about roster attrition.​ Sanders isn’t backing away from the transfer portal-heavy strategy.

“Nowadays, if kids aren’t playing by that spring of that second go-round, they jump in the portal,” Sanders said. “You got to figure out the strategy. What do you want to go? How do you want to get it? The strategy a year ago was the same strategy it was last year, and you hit on your portal guys. You hit on your freshman guys. This year, you hit on your freshmen, to me, some of them. And you missed on your portal. So that’s why we’ sitting where we sit.”

It’s an honest assessment of what went wrong. Colorado excelled in high school evaluations with players like Travis Hunter and Julian Lewis in previous cycles. But they whiffed on portal additions like quarterback Kaidon Salter, who couldn’t replace the production of departed stars. The question now is whether Sanders can hit on both fronts simultaneously in 2026. Because another missed portal class could spell disaster for a program already sitting at the bottom of the Big 12.​