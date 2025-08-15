Deion Sanders-Recruited Colorado Junior Forced to Retire as Prayers Pour In

Injuries can abruptly end careers and alter dreams. Colorado has seen it firsthand. WR Omarion Miller suffered a season-ending leg injury against K-State in October 2024, leaving the field in a wheelchair after a huge reception. Then, former walk-on RB Charlie Offerdahl was forced to retire in July 2025 due to repeated concussions, despite earning a scholarship just a year earlier. And HC Deion Sanders honored his choice, keeping his scholarship and emphasizing player safety. Now, another junior faces a similar battle, highlighting the harsh reality of the game.

Well, he’s no ordinary player. At IMG, Gabe Landers thrived under a grueling schedule, balancing morning practices with afternoon classes in a system built like a college campus. “Getting to play with so many of the best football players in the country was huge for my development in the sport. I learned so much, and have seen many of my old teammates drafted in the NFL,” said Gabe. In his junior year, he helped his team capture the National Championship, and by senior year, he was named MVP. So, losing a talent like Gabe is a massive blow, on and off the field. But now, this Colorado junior is being forced to hang up his cleats.

On August 14, Gabe Landers took to Instagram to announce a heartbreaking decision: his forced retirement from football. And the post was filled with gratitude, especially for Deion Sanders. “From winning a national championship at IMG to my time at the U and as a Buff, I have been blessed. In light of my recent injury, I have made the incredibly tough decision to medically retire and focus on life after football. I appreciate and loved being a part of the family @deionsanders,” wrote Landers. Honestly, it’s a tough end to a promising career, but his appreciation for the journey shines through. Although with his statement, one question lingers: did Gabe’s college journey not start in Colorado?

Well, after being heavily recruited during his time at IMG, Gabe Landers initially committed to Miami. And he redshirted his freshman season before deciding to transfer to play for Deion Sanders. “When I got that call from Coach Prime, I knew I had to go,” remembered Gabe.”He is an amazing coach, amazing guy, and treats his players like family.” Given that, Gabe entered his 3rd season at Colorado, focusing on sharpening his skills as a snapper while pursuing a degree in political science.

Between seasons, his strength coach emphasized weightlifting, but Gabe practiced snapping daily. “As a long snapper, you don’t get as many plays as other positions, so I need to do well 100% of my plays if I can, which requires constant practice and focus,” he said. So, he also prioritized recovery, using cryotherapy, massages, and plenty of rest to stay ready and injury-free. But the universe may have had other plans.

Given that a recent injury abruptly ended Gabe Landers’ season, cutting short his collegiate journey. Not only did Coach Deion Sanders lose his long snapper, but Gabe also lost the next step in his football dream. Football has always been about more than the present for him. “It is hard to get to the NFL, so always keeping that goal in mind inspires and motivates me. Motivation is never in question for me. Being forward-focused and always planning for the future keeps me showing up and doing the work,” he said. Now, following this heartbreaking news, fans can’t help but flood social media with thoughts, prayers, and support for Gabe’s next chapter.

Fans pour out support for Deion Sanders’ long snapper

Following Gabe Landers’ forced retirement, fans were visibly emotional. And one fan wrote, “Sending you lots of love, Gabe. You got this. Closing one chapter can be tough… but opening a new chapter is extremely exciting.” Another kept it simple and powerful, writing, “Once a legend, always a legend.” So, the outpouring shows just how much Gabe’s story resonated with fans. But it went further than that.

Another wave of heartfelt messages poured in for Gabe Landers. One fan wrote, “😢 I’m sorry to hear that, I hope for a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹. I know it should be hard but you are strong enough to succeed outside football. Sending love to you 😘😘😘.” Then a dedicated supporter added, “Sorry to hear brother, it was an honor to watch you grow through this entire process. Good thing is life is just beginning and I’m excited to follow that as well.” So, fans clearly rallied around Gabe, celebrating his courage and looking forward to his next chapter. But fans also flooded social media to honor Gabe Landers’ impact on the game.

One fan wrote, “🙏🏽 Thank you for your service and all the time and memories you’ve contributed to the game. You are appreciated!!! A job well done.” Another fan added, “One of the best to do it in your position.” Now, we hope he recovers soon and makes a big impact in the next chapter of his life, whether it’s with football or without it.