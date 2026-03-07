Deion Sanders Refuses to Fill Vacant Coaching Position After Key Staffer’s Departure

It’s understandable Colorado fired special teams coordinator Michael Pollock in January. The Buffs finished 2025 with a rough 3-9 record and special teams were a big reason why. So what’s next? Head coach Deion Sanders is notorious for doing exactly what he wants, come what may. But even by his standards, his latest decision raised a few eyebrows.

Colorado will not have a special teams coordinator this season, as reported by reporter Harrison Simeon. During a media session, he asked Deion Sanders the obvious question about the role. The Buffs have two new coordinators on offense and defense, so naturally the next topic was special teams.

“We don’t have a special team coordinator,” the Buffs head coach said.

This move isn’t exactly the typical structure as special teams are often treated as the third phase of the game, right alongside offense and defense. Coaches spend entire weeks drilling punt protection, kickoff coverage, and return units because one busted assignment can flip a game in seconds. So skipping a dedicated coordinator is unusual but it’s not unheard of.

At Ohio State, Ryan Day has previously split roles between assistants. Safeties coach Matt Guerrieri and LBs coach James Laurinaitis took care of kickoff and punt units, while WRs coach Brian Hartline and TEs coach Keenan Bailey worked with return teams. Kirby Smart also relies heavily on Georgia analysts to design schemes while position coaches run the drills. So Deion Sanders isn’t inventing the concept but there’s a catch.

Colorado’s special teams struggled badly last season. According to data compiled by FootballScoop’s John Brice, the Buffs ranked 109th nationally in net punting at just 37.19 yards per kick. It gets worse as the Buffs allowed four blocked kicks during the season, two field goals and two punts. Now, the expectation is that someone on staff will handle special teams responsibilities alongside their primary role.

Whether that works or not remains to be seen but if there’s one thing Deion Sanders made clear this week, it’s that he believes the staff structure is already in good shape.

Deion Sanders is proud of his coordinator haul

While the special teams situation grabbed headlines, the reality is the Colorado coaching staff has gone through a major reset. Deion Sanders has either hired or shifted 14 coaches into new roles since the end of last season. The most notable additions came at coordinator positions.

“I really feel as though we have the best staff that has been assembled in my tenure by far,” he said.

Former Sacramento State Hornets football head coach Brennan Marion is now running the offense. On defense, Deion Sanders promoted Chris Marve to DC after the departure of Robert Livingston, who accepted a job with the Denver Broncos.

“You’re mainly looking for coordinators who have that head coach feel,” he said. “I want them to be the head coach of the offense, the head coach of the defense. We have those type of men in house and I’m appreciative.”

Marve certainly brings credentials. During his time at Virginia Tech Hokies football, his defense ranked first in the ACC in red-zone defense and third in scoring defense in 2024, allowing just 22.8 points per game. Marion fits that description too as his offenses over the past three seasons averaged 34.8 points per game.

Offense and defense is set but again, the question comes back to special teams. They were already a weakness, and there’s no coordinator assigned to fix it, so who will take ownership when something goes wrong. That’s the part Deion Sanders hasn’t been clear about.