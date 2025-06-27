Deion Sanders Reveals Truth Behind ‘Confidential’ Gift to Daughter Shelomi

When it comes to legendary football swagger and family panache, no one does it quite like Deion Sanders. If there’s anything that truly solidifies his reputation as the ultimate “cool dad,” he can gift his children the freshest Nike sneakers—usually before the rest of the world even catches wind. The newest installment of this sneaker saga features his daughter, Shelomi. With close to half a million Instagram followers and growing visibility on Twitch. On June 25, Deion surprised her with a pair of rare Nike kicks shipped in a box with a picture of Prime Time in his prime and a receipt marked “Confidential.”

For any sneakerhead, that’s a dream come true, but for Shelomi, it serves as a reminder of the support of her father as she prepares for her last year at Alabama A&M. But this time, the “confidential” present Deion presented his daughter Shelomi wasn’t merely any old pair of Nikes. It was a preview of sneaker history: the soon-to-be-released “Braves” Nike Air DT Proto’92, a shoe whose history is as legendary as Prime Time himself. It’s all about that infamous day in sports history when Deion Sanders wore gear for both the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Braves—two professional teams! Two sports! One day! The shoe’s aesthetic draws inspiration from the Atlanta Braves’ colors and Sanders’ cross-sport bravado, and it is indeed a collector’s item.

