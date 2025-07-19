Deion Sanders Reveals What is Bringing Him Back to Life After Recent Health Condition

Deion Sanders is someone who always takes the bull by the horns in life. Even after dangerously losing 14 pounds to an illness, the football legend hasn’t backed down. Every day, Coach Prime has fought back and is now well on the road to recovery. He looks better than ever and will soon make his way back to Boulder in a few days, much to fans’ relief. However, there’s one special activity that Sanders regards as the most special to him all this time. And, Travis Hunter has lost to him at it.

“All I gotta do is go to the lake and I’m straight,” Coach Prime told Sports Illustrated, about his undying love for fishing. He has a whole lake back at his Canton ranch, and he regularly gets on his boat to cast his line and unwind. It’s an activity that Sanders took up when he was introduced to it by his stepfather. And ever since then, it’s been his most special pastime. “Every piece of property I’ve ever owned as a professional … I put a lake on it. I put a lake on it so I can enjoy that moment my stepfather tried to give me,” he added.

And during this major health scare, Deion Sanders frequented his most cherished activity to keep him in good spirits. Almost everyone who’s visited him has been on his nifty boat and spent some quality bonding time as they caught fish. Travis Hunter has been a regular fishing companion to Deion Sanders and even joined him on one during the trip he made to visit the ailing coach. However, he also likes to go fishing when he has his family visiting, especially when it’s his youngest. Shelomi Sanders, seen in a photo shared by Coach Prime on his Instagram story. The father-daughter duo is spotted in all smiles.

“Fishing is bringing me back baby!” Deion Sanders wrote accompanying that message. It’s a bonding activity for anyone close to him. Though not much talked about, Shelomi seems to be a frequent fishing partner for her dad. This Father’s Day, Coach shared a fun photo of Shelomi posing with a fish – a very big one at that – she caught. And there was a clip where Coach was hyping Bossy up to reel her catch in, as she amusingly tried to steer clear of touching the fish. Nonetheless, fishing makes for a great father-daughter activity, and Deion Sanders was proud of his youngest making such a haul. Another time, Shelomi took a dig at her dad for being snubbed on one such trip.

Shelomi and Coach Prime’s fun banter on fishing

Deion Sanders’ latest Instagram post hinted at the fate of his soon-to-come Kids rankings. Shelomi has seen a lot of different results come her way in all these rankings. Maybe this latest fishing trip will give her some brownie points. But the activity is something she wants to be a part of, too. When Coach Prime shared a video of himself and Travis Hunter, Bossy was right there, reminding her father of her snub. “Nowwwwwww u wanna go fishing,” she commented under the post, a little miffed for missing out on what looked like a guy’s day out.

Just before Coach Prime shared the fishing snap with his daughter, he posted a video about Shelomi running 1.3 miles. Deion also ran part of that distance with her. In that clip, Shelomi introduced herself as the “favorite child,” and the “No. 1 child.” She also fired some shots at her father for not being able to catch up, because he “ran-walked.” Just before ending the video, Coach Prime said, “Kids rankings, coming out today,” which had Shelomi’s expression change from smug to shock. Here’s hoping that that fishing session helped her get Coach Prime’s favor this time!