Deion Sanders Rewards Son Shedeur With Million Dollar Venture After Record $17.7M Income

Essentials Inside The Story Shedeur Sanders earned a record-breaking $17.7 million in NFL group licensing income.

And father Deion Sanders is proud.

Deion Sanders made a million-dollar revelation.

Shedeur Sanders has started only seven NFL games and is still fighting for the QB1 spot. But financially, he’s already doing things that even Tom Brady never managed at the same stage of his career. So, proud pops Deion Sanders decided to reward his son with something far bigger: ownership.

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Speaking with Front Office Sports’ Baker Machado, Deion Sanders reacted to the news of Shedeur Sanders earning a record-breaking $17.7 million in NFL group licensing income during his rookie season. The Hall of Famer sounded proud, but he also wanted people to understand what those numbers represented.

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“Well, I’m proud of him,” Sanders said. “I don’t know if people really dug into that. [It’s] nothing to do with his jersey sales. I think that’s a whole other category. That was just licensing cards or whatsoever. So, I’m happy. I’m truly happy.”

Then came the million-dollar revelation that grabbed everyone’s attention.

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“Not only that, we ventured into our first property together,” he added. “We went 50/50. Matter of fact, we went 51/49 because I gave him the upper half, the controlling interest of a property on an island that we love, and we agreed upon.”

Most wealthy parents would hold the controlling stake. Deion Sanders did the opposite and intentionally handed Shedeur Sanders 51% ownership, ensuring his son controls the investment. While he didn’t reveal the exact location or value of the investment, the ownership detail shows how a father is turning his son into a business partner.

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Deion Sanders has never been shy about investing outside of football. Over the years, the Buffs’ head coach has built an impressive collection of properties, including a $3.7 million home in Colorado and a sprawling 5,000-acre Texas ranch in Canton. Now, after Shedeur’s growing success both on and off the field, he is bringing his son into that side of the business as well, giving him a chance to learn about ownership and investments firsthand.

According to the NFL Players Association’s annual filing, Shedder Sanders’ company, SS2Legendary LLC, received $17,712,015 through group licensing arrangements involving trading cards, merchandise, appearances, and other player-marketing opportunities. That number nearly doubled Tom Brady’s previous single-season record of $9.5 million in 2021.

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The $17.7 million figure is eye-popping on its own, but it doesn’t even tell the whole story.

It doesn’t include Shedeur Sanders’ personal endorsement deals with major brands like Beats by Dre, Gatorade, Delta Air Lines, and Ralph Lauren. When those deals are added in, his off-field earnings exceed $20 million. That’s a remarkable number for a QB whose rookie NFL contract is worth just $4.65 million over four years.

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As per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, part of that financial success comes from a lucrative trading-card deal that was put in place before the 2026 NFL Draft.

“As one source suggested, the $9.24 million payment to Sanders in May 2025 (the biggest out of those 13 installments) may have reflected his individual trading-card guarantee–something that likely would have been negotiated before he slipped from round one to round five,” he reported.

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But while the business side of Shedeur Sanders’ career is booming, there is still work to do on the field. Last season, he played in eight games and started seven, finishing with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while adding 169 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. That’s why the 2026 season is very important. That challenge becomes even more interesting when you consider who’s helping guide him.

Deion Sanders is ready to help Todd Monken unlock Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders’ business portfolio is unrivaled. Now his biggest goal is to win Cleveland’s starting QB role. That competition has become one of the Browns’ biggest offseason storylines. Recently, Deion Sanders revealed on Garrett Bush’s The Barber Shop show that he wanted to sit down with Todd Monken to discuss ways to maximize his son’s potential, and the head coach welcomed the idea immediately.

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“I can’t wait,” he told reporters. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Sanders, obviously as a player but also for what he’s done as a coach. He’s done a great job with Shedeur as a father.”

Then Todd Monken joked that if Deion Sanders couldn’t make it because of commercial obligations, he’d happily travel to the next advertisement shoot himself.

“I’m open to any time he wants to meet,” he added. “He said he was going to come, but he had a commercial. If he just tells me where the next commercial shoot is, I’ll be there. I really am looking forward to it.”

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The mutual respect is obvious, and both coaches also seemed focused on the same goal of helping Shedeur Sanders take the next step in the battle with Deshaun Watson for the QB1 spot. Reports from Browns OTAs suggest the former Colorado QB has received a significant share of first-team reps, making the competition more difficult to call.

Shedeur Sanders already owns record-breaking licensing numbers and is part of an island property. He already owns one of the strongest personal brands among young NFL players. Now he’s trying to earn ownership of something that money can’t buy, which is the Browns’ QB1 job. And if he wins that battle, the business empire Deion Sanders is helping him build might only be the beginning.