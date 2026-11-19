Letters mailed to Deion Sanders at Colorado have been treated with enough caution that his security staff was told to wear gloves while opening them. That detail comes from police records showing how far the harassment has gone, and the trail begins with a voicemail.

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“‘I’m coming after you.’ That was among the disturbing messages left for Deion Sanders on a Colorado football office phone in 2023,” The Athletic wrote on X. “Police records obtained by The Athletic detail the threats directed at Sanders since he joined the Buffaloes.”

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Through a public records request, The Athletic obtained 15 closed cases of harassment aimed at Sanders since he arrived in Boulder, most of them from 2023. Two more cases are still open, and the latest came in mid-August 2026.

The earliest involved messages left on a football ticket office line. In May 2023, two campus officers went to Sanders’ office to tell him about them, and he turned to security staffer Evis McGee and said, “I guess this confirms what you are working on,” according to the police report.

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All of those calls came from one number, and the caller made unfounded accusations alongside the menacing remarks. In December 2023, police had traced it to a family relative believed to be outside Colorado, and eventually authorities didn’t see an imminent danger, so the case was closed.

Letters made up a bigger share of the file, and nearly half of the closed cases led back to one sender, believed to be a man in Indiana, whose pages mixed rambling, Bible references, and racist remarks.

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The FBI learned about them around summer 2023, but it believed Sanders was safe and the letters did not meet its criteria for action, according to the campus police report. A separate pair of emails in 2023 made unfounded accusations involving LeBron James and Nike.

In a January video posted by Deion Jr., Michael Rhodes, the university-paid head of Sanders’ security team, told players and newcomers to be careful about who they bring into the football facility, especially on the elevator.

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“Don’t let somebody coerce you into scanning them up on the floor, because everybody’s trying to get to Coach Prime,” Rhodes said. When Sanders asked how many death threats the team receives, Rhodes gave a blunt number. “About five every day,” Rhodes said.

Colorado Athletics said Sanders’ safety is its top priority, and it works with campus public safety and his security detail to respond to reported threats.

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Jeffrey Miller, a sports security consultant and former NFL chief security officer, said the threats fit a wider pattern of people struggling with mental illness and delusions, and he said Sanders attracts strong reactions. Miller also said sports gambling has heightened the hostility.

Sanders has spoken about the threats himself. Before this season, he said, “We get death threats every week.” In September, he described how he handles it. “You want to be careful, but you want to be kind. So I try my best to blend the two,” Sanders said.