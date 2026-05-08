Deion Sanders Sells His Mother’s House Without Informing; Leaves Her Perplexed

Deion Sanders never hides his fondness for his mother, Connie Knight, often crediting her for his work ethic and successful career. While he has gifted her many things in appreciation of her efforts, Coach Prime has done the unexpected this time. He recently sold his mother’s house without informing her, and what unfolded was a lighthearted moment between mother and son.

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“I started to rent your room out, too,” Sanders said to his mother in a video posted on the Well Off Media YouTube channel. “I started to give your room away because you weren’t coming on time.”

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With his mother present in his office at the time of the video, she responded sharply, voicing her disapproval, saying, “No, you weren’t going to get my room away.”

Sanders remained undisturbed, choosing to deliver his message in full despite knowing the consequences. “We sold her home, but she’s going to be highly blessed. She’ll cuss out for selling her house,” he said.

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Not surprisingly, she lightly disagreed with the house sale decision, questioning why her son would go so far as to make her homeless.

“How could you sell somebody’s house from under them? They don’t have nowhere to sleep?” she asked.

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Deion Sanders may have a few problems, but accommodation is not one of them. In fact, the very first thing he got for his mother when he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft was a house. It was a promise he had made to take her out of government-subsidized housing. The other promise he made to her as a seven-year-old boy was that she would never have to work again. And he did just that, as his draft selection meant his mother never had to do odd jobs again.

“My mother has not worked since 1989 when I signed the dotted line for the Atlanta Falcons. And she would never ever work another day because that was my rabbit in this steel. My mother lives with me. So every time I go home and see her. It’s my rabbit. I’m still chasing that,” he said.

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Sanders’ parents divorced when he was just 2 years old. Sadly, his biological father and his stepfather both battled addictions, but his mother worked nights as a custodian in a hospital to ensure his needs were met. Due to her work, she was hardly there for his high school games, but Sanders saw her commitment to him and made up his mind to make her proud

“My mama, it’s still to this day, is her. Never complain, never took a day off work,” Sanders said.. “She never saw me play ball in high school… not that she didn’t want to, she was working.”

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In case she forgot how rich they were and how she would never understand what it means to be homeless, Sanders thought to remind her once more.

“She has several houses to choose from. I say, “Pick a house that you want, and we’ll get it.” I’m not in Canton, Texas. I’m not in… what are the three houses on that property to choose from, and this one right here. And what’re we making off that property? What they paid for that house, you don’t ask them no question. Just take the money and go.”

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It would be a hilarious “give and take” scenario if the house Sanders sold was the same house he bought for her with his NFL paycheck. Regardless, he claimed the money would be given to her and has asked her not to object.

Deion Sanders’ tribute to his mother

Coach Sanders always points to his mother as the inspiration behind his “Prime” persona. And he cemented her impact in his career by paying a tribute to her in one of his collaborations with Nike. Sanders’ sixth release of the Nike Air Diamond Turf sneaker carried his mother’s name: the Air DT Max 96 “Love Letter to Connie.” In an Instagram video powered by Nike, Sanders made a three-minute video, where he sent a special message to his mom.

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“Ain’t nothing changed but our addresses,” Sanders said. “You are a role model of consistency. Thank you mom, for just being you. Ain’t no mama like you. I love you, mom.”

With the help of his mom, Sanders closed the chapter of his NFL career with two Super Bowl rings, eight All-Pro selections, and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Baseball-wise, Sanders posted a career batting average of .263 with 39 home runs and 186 stolen bases. He also remains the only athlete to play in a Super Bowl and a World Series.