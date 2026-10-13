Deion Sanders Sends Blunt Message on Unexpected Colorado Blunder in Texas Tech Loss: “Happens”

Deion Sanders has little interest in dwelling on Colorado’s latest setback, even as an unexpected off-field blunder adds another concern to the Buffaloes’ difficult season. A reported leak of Colorado’s offensive playbook before its loss to Texas Tech has raised questions about security, but the coach’s focus remains on moving forward after the game.

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“I thought we scored on the first drive…won’t look into the situation any further because the game is over: ‘It happens sometimes… I think we scored on the first drive,’” Sanders said, as reported by Oliver Hayes of Buff Stampede on X.

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Colorado’s game plan reportedly surfaced at its hotel before the October 3 clash with Texas Tech. Reports said Texas Tech fans found a booklet containing the Buffaloes’ offensive plays and game-planning notes at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield.

Images of the document spread online before kickoff, with subsequent comparisons appearing to match the listed plays to Colorado’s opening script.

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Colorado began the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive, but that proved to be its only scoring possession in a 29-7 defeat. The Buffaloes entered halftime with a 7-3 lead before Texas Tech took control in the second half.

The reported leak has created questions about how the document was left behind and whether it reached anyone who could use the information. However, the available reporting does not establish who was responsible or whether Texas Tech’s coaching staff used the material. Head coach Joey McGuire said he had not seen the photos before the game.

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Colorado gave this one away because 19 of Texas Tech’s 29 points came straight off Colorado’s mistakes. Linebacker John Curry accounted for seven of them when he took an interception back for a touchdown.

The Red Raiders finished with four picks, and Colorado handed over most of them. QB Isaac Wilson was intercepted three times, and the fourth came when Joseph Williams tried to throw on a trick play, but it failed.

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The mistakes didn’t stop there. Colorado missed two field goals, got stopped on a fake punt, and was flagged eight times for 84 yards. That’s what makes the score so frustrating, because the Buffaloes actually gained more yards than Texas Tech, 375 to 315. They just couldn’t turn those yards into points.

Sanders was candid about the team’s performance after the game, admitting that Colorado had fallen well short of expectations.

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“I expected a win. That’s what I expected today. A tremendous win that would’ve made the bye week so much better,” said Coach Prime in the postgame presser. “We’ve been horrible. Don’t sugarcoat it. We’ve been horrible. What did we have, seven points? You’re not going to win. You’re not going to win.”

The loss dropped Colorado to 2-3, extending its losing streak to three games. The Buffaloes now face a crucial stretch as they attempt to recover from another disappointing start under Sanders.

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The reported playbook incident adds an unusual layer to an already frustrating defeat. Still, there is no confirmed evidence that the leak determined the result, and Colorado’s turnovers and missed opportunities remain clear reasons for the loss.

Sanders and his staff will have the bye week to address those issues before the Buffaloes host Utah on October 17. Whether the program also makes changes to how it handles sensitive game-planning material remains unclear.