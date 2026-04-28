Deion Sanders Sends Prayers as Colorado Football Receives Sad News

Deion Sanders’ warmth and support aren’t limited to his players and staff. The Buffs’ head coach extends it to the entire Colorado community. When a local journalist who covers the team faced a setback, Coach Prime was among the first ones to offer prayers for him and his wife.

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CU Aunties, a women’s fan club of Coach Prime and the Buffs, shared a donation post on Adam Munsterteiger, the long-time publisher of BuffStampede, and his wife, Liz, a photojournalist. The post mentioned that Adam was experiencing a sudden health issue.

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The onset was sudden, & support is needed while they focus on navigating continued answers & treatments. Thank you for respecting their privacy while supporting them with urgency & dedication. Updates will be made as appropriately available,” it read.

Deion Sanders reposted the donation request on Monday with the caption, “Praying for them as well. 🙏🏾.”

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Adam replied to Coach Prime’s post, sharing an update on how he’s doing.

“Feeling better and going to get started on Peaky Blinders tonight. Thanks for the recommendation, Coach! Will help kill the time,” he said.

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While specific diagnoses are often kept private by the family, the community support has been a response to their commitment to the Buffs. Since 2003, Adam has been a central figure in CU sports media. He has covered CU football, men’s basketball, and recruiting for over 20 years, becoming a primary source for “Buff Nation.”

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He was one of the first internet media members to be credentialed at CU and one of only two reporters who traveled to every road game before the high-profile arrival of Deion Sanders. Meanwhile, Liz is frequently seen on the sidelines or baselines of Folsom Field and the CU Events Center, capturing official photography for Colorado athletic events and recruiting reports. She also recently captured Colorado’s 2026 spring game.

The BuffStampede has undergone a transition in the last few months. It is no longer associated with the 247Sports network. Instead, Adam and Liz have moved it to On3.

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Colorado ties run deep

Liz and her family have held season tickets to Folsom Field for a long time, showcasing a lifelong commitment to the Buffs. “I’ve been able to photograph @cubuffsfootball in some capacity for 8 years, and today was the first time I’ve had the privilege of being on-field for Ralphie’s run. Brandy was perfection! #nonotes #bucketlist @cubuffsralphie,” posted Liz on IG on April 12.

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On the flip side, in March 2026, when the team faced the tragic loss of player Dominiq Ponder, Adam Munsterteiger was a key messenger for Coach Prime’s emotional address to the grieving community.

“We have to keep going. We gotta keep going. We are going to love him, we are going to appreciate him, we are going to uplift him, support the family, friends, loved ones, everybody who associated, but we have to keep going,” Sanders told Adam. “Everybody is dealing with something right now. Everybody in this darn room is dealing with something. You may not say anything about it because we are kind of inclusive to that sort, but we are dealing with something, and we have to keep going.”