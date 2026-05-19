Deion Sanders Sends Prayers to Colorado Reporter “Fighting for His Life”

Deion Sanders not only cared for his players but also for everyone who is connected to Colorado in any way. He sent support when the longtime publisher of BuffStampede, Adam Munsterteiger, faced a sudden and serious medical emergency in April that required a week-long hospital stay. And just when reports of Buffs reporter’s condition took a sudden turn amid his recovery, the Colorado head coach didn’t hesitate to show his support once again.

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“Yo Buff Nation. Adam from Buff Stampede isn’t doing too well right now and could use all the prayers and support you can give. It is my understanding his health took a sudden turn last night, and he’s fighting for his life. Please pray!” reported media personality Phillip Dukes on Tuesday.

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Shortly after this news was published, Deion Sanders was quick to show his care for the Colorado reporter, writing, “Praying for @adamcm777!”

In April 2026, Munsterteiger suffered an unexpected health crisis. While the specific diagnosis was kept private, the seriousness of the issue led fans to organize a donation drive to assist his family.

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“Support is needed while they [Munsterteiger’s family] focus on navigating continued answers & treatments. Thank you for respecting their privacy while supporting them with urgency & dedication,” read that post.

At that time, Coach Prime offered prayers, and following that, Adam Munsterteiger shared an update on social media announcing his release from UCHealth. “Feeling better and going to get started on Peaky Blinders tonight. Thanks for the recommendation, Coach! Will help kill the time,” tweeted the Colorado reporter, responding to Deion’s message.

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However, Munsterteiger noted that while he is back on his feet, he still has a “lot of recovery needed.” Now, this latest update raises concern in Buffs Nation about his well-being. Since 2003, he has been a central figure in CU sports media, serving as the prominent publisher and lead insider. Although after graduation, Virginia Tech offered him a traditional beat writer role, when an unexpected entrepreneurial opportunity to cover CU opened up, he immediately turned down the Hokies and moved straight to Boulder.

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His contribution to Colorado is beyond covering men’s basketball and recruiting. He is one of only two media members who consistently travel to cover the team’s road games. When Deion Sanders was hired as CU’s head coach, Munsterteiger’s platform served as a crucial bridge. Then, recognizing the evolving landscape of college sports media, he made a major industry move, migrating BuffStampede to On3.

But his connection with the Colorado head coach is on another level.

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The relationship between Deion Sanders and the Colorado reporter

Following the tragic death of 23-year-old backup QB Dominiq Ponder on March 1, 2026, in a single-car accident, Adam Munsterteiger used his platform to broadcast Coach Prime’s words on grief and the Buffs’ forward path.

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“Everybody is dealing with something right now. Everybody in this darn room is dealing with something. You may not say anything about it because we are kind of inclusive to that sort, but we are dealing with something and we have to keep going,” Deion told Munsterteiger.

“Some of the players, this is the first time they’ve dealt with losing someone. And you got to respect it. So I am advising our coaching staff… I am going to push them on the field, but we are going to love them just as hard.”

But the depth of their relationship was heavily spotlighted during Munsterteiger’s sudden medical emergency.