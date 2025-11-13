Deion Sanders Sends Prayers to CU Staffer’s Wife After His Personal News

Deion Sanders moved around the locker room, chatting with players and adding his classic blend of swagger and wisdom. It began like any other day at Colorado’s facilities. But in the middle of all that, the mood shifted to something more personal. One CU staff member quietly revealed that his wife was expecting their first child. Coach Prime’s face instantly lit up, and he leaned in to discuss names, legacy, and love.

In the recent episode of Well Off Media, one of the CU staffers mentioned that his wife is pregant with their first child. Coach Prime immediately smiled with his signature blend of heart and humor. “There you go. That’s what I thought. Anyway, you going to be all right. Okay.” Deion then asked, “You going to pick that name over here? You know the gender?” The staffer answered both the questions, saying, “We don’t know the gender, but if it’s a boy, he’s going to be William Andrew Zimmerman the fourth because I’m the third… We decided on a couple girl names, but I’m not allowed to tell anybody.”

Coach Prime, who loves talking about legacy, lit up after hearing the answer. Then came Deion’s iconic insight. “You know what I like about you? You’re a different dude, man. You’re more subtle. You’re more, you know, direct,” he said.

Coach Prime praised the staff member without holding back when he gave a humble response. “Thank you. You’re more, you know, I got to be mature. I like that. I like it. I’m proud of you.” It was the type of moment where the coach behind the cameras, part father figure, part mentor, and part motivator, came to life.

“You found what you looking for,” Deion Sanders said with a smile. And when the staffer admitted, “Yes, sir.” And then Deion laughed off, saying, “You weren’t even looking…That’s how love is in heaven.”

But the best part came right after, when the conversation turned into something spiritual. “I pray for all your minds, anxiety, the thought process of some of y’all it may be the end. Some of y’all it may not be that you’re going to continue to strive and to go for your dreams and your goals and your ambitions,” he said. For a few quiet minutes, the football field faded away, replaced by a coach praying over his team and a father figure blessing a soon-to-be father.

From praying for others to fighting his own battles

That heartfelt discussion in the locker room revealed Deion Sanders’ true self beyond all the fame. Behind the scenes, the same guy who prays for the comfort of his employees has been quietly battling his own struggles. Coach Prime is back where he belongs after overcoming bladder cancer. There have been brief rumors that Deion is stepping down or taking time off, but he is not built to quit. Despite having multiple surgeries, blood clot problems, and even the amputation of two toes, this man continues to walk with purpose.

Life has thrown him curveballs that would’ve broken most people, but as Deion says, “I don’t believe in losing. You either win, or you learn.” If there’s one thing he’s done a lot, it’s learning from suffering. Consider his separation from Pilar Sanders, which wasn’t just another high-profile divorce that made headlines. A full-fledged media circus took place. Serious claims were made by both parties, and after she accused him of abuse on national television and even initiated a $2 million defamation case. Although he eventually won, there was an immense emotional cost.

Before that, he had his first marriage to Carolyn Chambers, which also ended in divorce after over ten years. “I’ve been through storms, but storms don’t scare me,” Deion once said. “They just let me know I’m still moving.” It is obvious that his children, especially Deion Sanders Jr., learned from his determination. Deion Jr. talked candidly about growing up in the shadow of “Prime Time” on a July edition of DukesTheScoop. He spoke in an honest and vulnerable manner. “I just have a great heart, bro,” he said. “Sometimes you get mad at God, like, why did you make me like this? Why can’t I just, like my dad, cut somebody off instantly and not talk to them?”