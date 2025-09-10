Deion Sanders Sends Strong Shedeur Sanders Message to 31 NFL Teams as Kevin Stefanski Ready to Trade

Deion Sanders, fresh off fighting cancer, is back on the sidelines with a vengeance, and the Buffaloes are feeling it. They had a rough start to the season, but they crushed Delaware, showing their competitive spirit is still burning bright. Even so, the media and fans are still obsessing over the starting quarterback position, as if Shedeur Sanders’ place isn’t already secure. Coach Prime isn’t fazed; he knows his son’s talent speaks volumes. But everyone else just can’t stop arguing over who really runs the offense.

Two games into his third season coaching at Colorado, Deion Sanders is already making changes at quarterback. Sophomore Ryan Staub is taking the majority of the first-team practice snaps this week, although Sanders hasn’t officially named a starter. “I’m not confirming any of y’all know that,” Sanders said in a press conference. “We aren’t like that; we’re good. We have capable guys. Staub has been doing a phenomenal job doing and getting the majority of the reps, but I haven’t made that assessment and decision yet.” Coach Prime’s strategy highlights his emphasis on depth and adaptability, keeping the Buffaloes’ game-day plan open.

This rotating approach proved successful in Colorado’s victory against Delaware. Staub, who began the season as the third-string quarterback, played well and led two touchdown drives, while senior transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis also contributed. But fans and media still doubt this strategy, as one reporter asked Deion Sanders how it feels not having a solidified QB, and to that he fired back, saying, “We play quarterbacks every week. What does a solidified quarterback look like?” And then comes in the most satisfying answer to that: “Shedeur Sanders,” the reporter replied. And everyone—including Coach Prime himself—was 100% backing that stance.

Shedeur Sanders is an incredible quarterback, no question. Right from the start, he was on fire, shredding defenses. He threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns on 38 of 47 passes in a thrilling 45-42 victory against TCU. Then, he followed that up with 393 yards, two passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown against Nebraska. Against Colorado State, he had 348 yards, four touchdowns, and only one interception, leading the team to a 3-0 record last season. And just like a proud father, Deion Sanders also agreed with the reporter, saying, “That’s what I thought too. Thank you, Lord. Thank you for that setup.”

But right now the Buffs’ quarterback situation is a real headache, and it’s no secret. Kaidon Salter, the Liberty transfer filling in for Shedeur Sanders, showed some potential but couldn’t quite put it all together. He passed for 159 yards and a touchdown, plus 43 rushing yards and another touchdown on 13 carries, but he was inconsistent. Salter capitalized on a turnover to score on Colorado’s opening drive, but the offense stalled after that. Julian Lewis didn’t even play, leaving fans guessing who could lead the offense.

Then, Deion Sanders surprised everyone. In Colorado’s 31-7 victory over Delaware, third-string redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub got the call to try and jumpstart the sluggish offense. Staub responded with accuracy and enthusiasm, completing 7 of 10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, energizing the team and giving Coach Prime the boost he needed. Suddenly, the Buffs’ offense looks promising, and Staub might have completely changed the quarterback discussion.

Now, with the Buffs’ QB situation, even Shedeur Sanders’ NFL career is taking a serious turn.

Deion Sanders’ “solidified” QB’s NFL career takes a hit

Shedeur Sanders’ rookie year in Cleveland hasn’t started smoothly. The Browns lost their first game to the Bengals, and Sanders didn’t get much playing time. However, even with limited opportunities on the field, he’s already making a significant impact off the field, displaying a remarkable maturity. “I’ll be honest with you, I’ve never seen what Shedeur Sanders is doing this early on in a player’s career,” Cecil Shorts said on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan. “I’ve never seen that before. I’ve never seen a rookie come into the league and, before he even played a snap, is already in the Garden Valley Projects… All the things he’s doing (in the community). It’s a special thing he’s doing, that’s not normal.”

On the field, Sanders has been forced to adapt. Instead of practicing with receivers, he’s been working with the equipment staff. “Shedeur Sanders apparently is throwing not to receivers but to equipment guys. They have got equipment guys snapping him the ball and then also running the routes. Mahomes is throwing to Kelce, Shedeur is throwing to equipment guys,” explained ESPN’s Aaron Goldhammer. While not ideal for a rookie QB, Sanders has embraced the challenge, demonstrating a strong desire to learn in any way possible.

Trade speculation has begun to swirl around Cleveland, with one intriguing scenario sending Sanders to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams, fresh off a 10-7 season and a Divisional Round showing, have Super Bowl ambitions. However, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with injuries and showing signs of age. A move to Los Angeles could be the perfect situation for Sanders to flourish.

Playing alongside established talents like Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams, he’d benefit from mentorship and stability, learning from a potential Hall of Fame quarterback. For Sanders, this potential trade offers more than just a change of scenery; it’s a chance to develop into the franchise quarterback the NFL anticipates he will become.