The Deion Sanders era in Boulder might be coming to an abrupt, shocking close sooner than anyone expected. With Colorado sitting at 4-7 overall (2-6 in the Big 12) heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale against UCF, explosive new rumors suggest the university’s leadership has already made up its mind about moving on from “Coach Prime.”

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According to a clip shared on X by CU Buffs content creator JaKi, college football insider “Dukethescoop” dropped a bombshell report claiming that Saturday’s game at Folsom Field will be Sanders’ final outing, regardless of the scoreboard.

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“There’s a pretty strong rumor right now that I’ve gotten from a very credible source that this could be Coach Prime’s last weekend in Colorado, win, lose, or draw,” Dukethescoop said in the clip. “No matter what happens, they feel as if they’re probably going to fire Coach Prime this weekend, and that’s what one source [said]. I’m not saying he’s the end-all, be-all, but he’s been right a few times.”

Even more surprising than the timing of the reported dismissal is how quickly Colorado is allegedly prepared to move forward.

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According to the same source, the Buffaloes aren’t planning on dragging out a lengthy national coaching search, and they may already have their next leader lined up. “They also say that they feel like an announcement on Coach Prime’s replacement could be as early as next week, and the two names that he had, one Jason Eck, the other a Power 4 coach!” Dukethescoop revealed.

Jason Eck, the current head coach at New Mexico, has quickly become one of the hottest names in college football after orchestrating back-to-back 9-win seasons with the Lobos and previously turning around Idaho. Eck even has prior ties to Boulder, having worked as a graduate assistant at Colorado under Gary Barnett back in 2002 and 2003, making him a logical and budget-friendly target.

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The insider is basically saying Colorado’s top brass already has their guy picked out behind closed doors, most likely Eck, or a mystery sitting Power 4 coach they are keeping quiet for now so they don’t blow up that coach’s current season. That is why an announcement could drop right away next week without a big public search.

But then again, pulling the trigger on firing Sanders comes with a massive financial catch that has skeptics wondering if Colorado can actually afford it or not!

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Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension in March 2025. So apparently firing before the end of 2026 would trigger a buyout of roughly $25.5 million to $26 million! Not gonna lie, that’s one steep bill for an athletic department projecting a $27 million budget deficit.

Waiting until after January 1 would drop that buyout by around $7 million to $8 million, though waiting would also mean missing out on the early signing period and the January transfer portal window. For a program trying to rebuild fast, losing an entire recruiting class just to save $8 million might be a price the boosters refuse to pay.

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On the field, it is easy to see why patience in Boulder has worn thin. Aside from a magical 9-4 campaign in 2024 led by Heisman winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes have struggled badly, going 4-8 in 2023, 3-9 in 2025, and 4-7 so far this fall, leaving Sanders with a 20-28 overall record and a 1-10 mark on the road over the last two seasons.

For his part, Sanders has acted completely unfazed by the swirling hot-seat chatter all week. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Coach Prime shrugged off the rumors with his trademark confidence, saying, “Do you think that bothers me? Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? … I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

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Whether Colorado’s boosters have quietly scraped together the buyout cash or the university ends up waiting until January to save millions, all eyes will be on Boulder this Saturday against UCF.

If Dukethescoop’s source is right, the wildest experiment in modern college football is about to end, and a brand-new era will begin next week.