Deion Sanders Sets Up Special Recovery Plan for Son Shedeur During Browns’ Bye Week

“I know you need your son,” Shedeur Sanders said, visiting his dad, Deion Sanders, at Colorado. As the Cleveland Browns went on a bye week, Shedeur managed his time to surprise his father, who’s having a tough time with his health, and the Colorado Buffaloes. The must-needed father-son reunion boosted the Coah Prime’s mental health. Both shared love and support, and spent some quality time together at the Folsom Stadium. It was not just a family reunion, as Deion Sanders made big plans for Shedeur’s health in the bye week.

Shedeur Sanders, after moving to the NFL, hasn’t had his time to start for the Cleveland Browns. He served as Gabriel’s backup in the two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, but his back injury kept him inactive in week 9. Knowing Shedeur’s injury, Deion made plans to improve his son’s health, sending him for conditioning and recovery in the bye week.

In the video released on Well Off Media, Shedeur, after visiting his dad, made his way into Colorado’s athletic facility to continue his conditioning and recovery drills. In the video, the Browns QB stepped into an underwater treadmill to condition his body without his body weight, to relieve stress on joints.

What shocked the operator was that he asked for a 20-minute run on the underwater treadmill, where others only take around five minutes. Shedeur pushed his limits, and compliments poured in, as no one had moved that fast before. Following that, Sanders hit the gym with his brother Deion Sanders Jr, performing dead hang and weighted plate press to improve his upper body strength.

Coming out of the bye week, the Browns will face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Kevin Stefanski said, “We were hopeful that he’d be able to move around well enough to suit up on Sunday.” We need to wait and watch if Shedeur will be able to get medically cleared to play the coming week.

Shedeur’s Visit Doesn’t Change Deion Sanders’ Downfall

Since Shedeur moved to NFl, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are stuck in a losing spiral, failing to hold on to consistent plays. This weekend is nothing different as Colorado suffered a blowout 52-17 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. This is the second-worst loss for the Buffaloes, and the worst came just a week ago to Utah by 53-7.

Sanders came with a plan to beat the Arizona Wildcats after their loss to Utah, especially with the passing game by his QB Kaidon Salter and an inconsistent offensive line. However, the game went out of their hand in the first quarter. The Buffaloes allowed 38 points in the first half, being forced to punt, and a fumble to lose 12 yards in penalties. Whereas, Arizona scored five touchdowns in seven drives with only one punt, taking a 38-7 lead.

This made the highly-rated freshman Julian Lewis step in from the bench to post another touchdown in the third quarter. But that doesn’t change anything for them, as Arizona defeated Colorado in a one-way game by 35 points, dimming their bowl game hopes. This ensured that the only positive thing that happened for Deion Sanders was his son’s visit.