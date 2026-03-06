Deion Sanders Sets Weekly Target for Julian Lewis Amid Candid Confession on New Colorado OC

Julian Lewis’s 2025 performance didn’t live up to the hype he carried into Boulder. Even Deion Sanders’ Colorado didn’t match expectations because of its offensive struggles. But ahead of the 2026 season, the Buffs’ head coach brings in Brennan Marion with his go-go offense, making sure of a comeback. In fact, Sanders has already set the standard for Lewis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“30 points per game is our threshold,” said Sanders during his Friday appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Undoubtedly, Lewis has potential despite the two games the Buffs lost when he played as a starter last season. But potential alone can’t help to make a breakout year, and that’s where a new OC could be a secret weapon for the Buffs. Even Sanders opened up about why Marion’s hiring stands out.

“The points per game. Everybody I interviewed, they averaged 30 points per game. When we score 30 points per game, we win when we don’t, we lose. When we hold people under a certain number as well, we win. So that was huge. So everyone we brought in to interview, that was that. But I need toughness, their mentality, points per game,” added the Buffs head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Lewis’ skills could get more polished under the new OC’s guidance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…