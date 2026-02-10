Deion Sanders Shares Cryptic “Hurt” Note After Son Shedeur Faces Uncertain Future

For most NFL quarterbacks, a position battle is a test of skill. For Shedeur Sanders, it’s also a test of family resilience, prompting a cryptic but powerful message from his father, Coach Prime.’ This immediately establishes the unique angle.

“You’ve got to Break the cycle of pain & Learn to Live like you’ve never been hurt. Love heals & conceals all & time is a beautiful fragrance for forgiveness. Let’s Go. #CoachPrime,” Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders said on X.

This message comes after Kevin Stefanski was fired from the team after a 5-12 finish last season, and despite Todd Monken taking over the reins, one question still looms large at the quarterback position. With Joe Flacco’s move to the Bengals and Dillon Gabriel’s injury, the choice comes down to Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

Veteran defensive end and teammate Myles Garrett has laid down his requirements regarding what Deion Sanders’ son needs to do, claiming that the Browns’ decision will be based on performance.

“That’s who we’re looking at as a guy,” Garrett said about Shedeur Sanders. “You know, we’re going to give him a shot to prove that he’s the guy. We’re not going to give anyone that title until they go out there and earn it. You know, he was the last person to be on the field, and he showed some flashes, so we’re going to give him an opportunity to show what he can really do.”

At the moment, it seems like there will be plenty of opportunities coming Shadeur Sanders’ way, which he needs to capitalize on, as he faces tough competition from Deshaun Watson.

“I feel like everyone on the roster is going to get a shot,” Garrett said. “[Sanders] was the last guy on the field, so he’s obviously going to get first serve. Deshaun, or whoever else is on the roster, is going to get a real look.”

Imago IG @shedeursanders

It’s not like Shedeur Sanders doesn’t have the caliber, but inconsistencies did make things worse for him. Shedeur Sanders threw for roughly 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and ten interceptions and finished 3-4 as a starter. The struggles with turnovers made it a pretty rough season for Sanders.

On top of that, he posted an 18.8 average quarterback rating, which is the worst in Cleveland Browns history for players with at least six starts. So, now you know why there’s still doubt about giving the QB1 position to him.

Shedeur previously got his chance because of an injury to Dillon Gabriel. Now, as his father Deion has said, it’s time for Shedeur to prove he belongs based on his own merit. It’s his time to prove his doubters wrong. Besides the QB1 uncertainty, there’s another concern looming over Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders’ team has been deemed the ‘weakest’

Sanders’ struggles are a key reason why oddsmakers are so low on the Browns’ chances heading into 2026, projecting them as one of the league’s weakest teams. They are the second-to-last favorite team to reach the Super Bowl, and the Browns, along with the Tennessee Titans, carry +20000 odds, showing how few expectations analysts have for Todd Monken’s first season.

For the Browns to succeed, Monken must fix the offense. Besides the QB1 situation, even their WR room has become thin after Jerry Jeudy’s regression in 2025. ESPN analyst Benjamin Solak suggested that the Browns might target San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk if the opportunity arises.

“The Browns will bring in 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, as they continue their tradition of signing receivers on low-cost contracts in the hopes of hitting it big,” Solak said. “Aiyuk’s days in San Francisco are likely over; the Browns can offer him more money and opportunity compared to any other team in the NFL.”

Now, Aiyuk has not played since suffering a serious knee injury to the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in October 2024. But if he returns in full power, he can give a major boost to their offense.