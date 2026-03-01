Deion Sanders Shares Cryptic Message Only Meant for Close Family & Cowboys

A lot happened with Deion Sanders in 2025. He battled cancer, led the program anyway, and found love again. Both Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran are officially in a relationship, and the duo regularly gives us couple goals on social media. This time, Deion Sanders had a lively banter with Tran and gave the Dallas Cowboys fanbase a special Easter egg.

In a video posted on X by Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime was complimenting and teasing his girlfriend, Karrueche, for the sleek Nike outfit she was wearing, and she even matched it with her handbag and sunglasses. “Damn girl, matching, matching,” Deion Sanders said as Tran started smiling. “It’s matching the Nike outfit in there,” Deion Sanders Jr. also remarked and captioned his X post, “Only people from Dallas will understand the humor here.”

It’s now up to the Dallas Cowboys faithful or maybe his close family members to decode Coach Prime’s humor. Considering Deion Sanders’ rich legacy with the Cowboys, it won’t be hard to do it either. Coach Prime joined the Dallas Cowboys’ 1990s dynasty team in 1995 and remained with the team until 1999. In that time, he made the Pro Bowl each year except 1995 and won the 1996 Super Bowl. But more than the accolades, Coach Prime rewrote the CB position in Dallas.

Apart from shutting down receivers, Sanders also shone as a returner and as a receiver when the team needed him. “Oh well, I thank Deion Sanders,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “Seriously, it was so big I gave Deion more cash than I had when I bought the Cowboys, and that was just years before that. So I paid him his money, and then, in kind, he contributed mightily to us.”

More than 27 years after leaving the Cowboys, Sanders has never overlooked that part of his history. In February 2026, Sanders relived his “iconic memories” from the Cowboys’ Super Bowl run. Moreover, the Buffs’ head coach also maintains close ties with Jerry Jones and his former teammates. Sanders has described his relationship with Jones as “affectionate and intriguing.”

Not just that, when coaching vacancies sprout up in Dallas, Sanders’ name is often in the discussions. In 2025, after the Cowboys’ head coach, Mike McCarthy, departed, reports linked that Sanders and Jones had discussions about potentially leading the team. “To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN. The team finally went with Brian Schottenheimer. But it just shows the weight Sanders’ name carries in Dallas. As for Sanders’ romantic life, it’s also become quite happening.

Deion Sanders’ relationship with Karrueche Tran is getting stronger than ever

Karrueche Tran was first seen in the tribute video posted by Deion Sanders Jr. about Coach Prime’s cancer battle. Tran stayed beside Sanders throughout his cancer recovery, and the video showed her in tears when Sanders was about to undergo surgery. Back in Colorado, the couple was spotted together several times as Sanders waded through the 2025 season. He finally hard-launched his relationship on Instagram in December.

The 58-year-old shared a cozy Instagram story selfie with Tran during a holiday. Her head rested comfortably on Coach Prime’s shoulder, and both were sporting beaming smiles. “Good woman, good person, has added so much to my life and my days and my moments. And I’m smiling,” Deion Sanders said about the 37-year-old later in a podcast.

The duo’s relationship seems stronger than ever, evidenced by moments Deion Sanders Jr. regularly shares. And she has stayed by Coach Prime’s side even when Coach Prime urged her not to. “You don’t have to stay. You don’t have to deal with it… I gave you your out.” Sanders acknowledged that Tran didn’t sign up for staying in his cancer battle. Tran quickly responded that “she’s not the type of person” to leave when things get tough. In all, Coach Prime has finally found love again, and fans would like it to be that way for the foreseeable future.