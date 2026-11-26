Thanksgiving gives people a reason to look back at the year and appreciate what they still have. For Deion Sanders, that meant talking about Colorado fans. His Buffs have endured another losing season, missed out on bowl eligibility and face plenty of questions about their coach’s future. But he chose to focus on the people who kept showing up even when there’s very little to celebrate.

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Speaking on YouTube’s BuffsTV ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26, Deion Sanders was asked what he felt grateful for this year. He pointed toward a fan base that has stayed behind Colorado through thick and thin.

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“Everything. I’m thankful for this fan base this season,” he said. “Not just this, every year they’ve shown up and shown out. What I mean by that is they’ve exceeded all expectations.”

Sanders acknowledged that Colorado isn’t currently a winning program, but the support hasn’t wavered.

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“They’re consistent. They’re loyal. They’re kind,” he added. “I don’t count the nonsense. The nonsense don’t come from this fan base. The nonsense comes from outsiders who want attention and focus and all that. But our fan base, it’s unbelievable and I’m thankful for that because they don’t have to be.”

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There’s a reason Deion Sanders keeps coming back to it. Perhaps the clearest example came earlier this month against Houston. Colorado entered that November 13 matchup with virtually no chance of reaching the College Football Playoff. The season had already gone sideways, and there wasn’t much left to play for in terms of postseason ambitions.

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Then the Buffs pulled off one of their biggest wins under Deion Sanders. Trailing 20-7, Colorado stormed back to beat the No. 14 Cougars 42-32. The victory gave the 59-year-old coach his biggest ranked win in Boulder, but the scenes after the final whistle seemed to leave just as much of an impression.

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Fans poured onto the field at Folsom Field to celebrate with the players and their coach. Deion Sanders later compared the atmosphere to winning the Super Bowl.

“I’m really, really thankful that the young fan base don’t listen to the foolishness,” he said after the game. “They don’t go online and go back-and-forth with an idiot who’s never been in the stadium. Because they come here and it was wonderful with the way they took over the field at the conclusion of the game.”

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That afternoon offered a reminder of what Colorado football can look like when things click. Unfortunately, one memorable Saturday hasn’t been enough to rescue the season. The Buffs are 4-7, have lost their chance at bowl eligibility, and will close the campaign against UCF on Saturday, November 28.

Now, Deion Sanders is facing questions that Thanksgiving gratitude won’t erase. Colorado has a 20-28 overall record under him, including a 7-16 mark since the departures of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. His only winning season came in 2024, when his son led the offense, and Hunter delivered a historic two-way campaign.

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Still, even with firing rumors swirling around his 4–7 record, that packed stadium, alongside a roughly $25.5 million buyout, gives Sanders real leverage behind the scenes. In college football, a loud crowd on marquee nights like the Houston upset shows recruits that the energy in Boulder hasn’t completely died, even when overall attendance has cooled, and the wins aren’t there.

While booster patience is wearing thin, a $27 million athletic department deficit and a coach who still keeps the program nationally relevant make it much harder for Colorado to pull the plug.

This season has brought another round of frustration that has done little to quiet questions about whether Deion Sanders remains the right person to lead the program. On Tuesday, he addressed the speculation, making it clear that he wasn’t losing sleep over the possibility of losing his job.

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“Do you think that bothers me? Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest?” he told reporters. “Because I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

But that comment invited serious backlash online. For now, nothing has been officially decided. Saturday’s meeting with UCF could be Deion Sanders’ final appearance as Colorado’s head coach. Or maybe not.