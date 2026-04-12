Deion Sanders Shares Health Update on Blood Clots Treatment, Issues Firm Message After Missing Last Spring
Deion Sanders Shares Health Update on Blood Clots Treatment, Issues Firm Message After Missing Last Spring
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Written by
Papiya Chatterjee is a Senior College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the site’s Trends Desk. She has covered two action-packed seasons and played a central role in ES Behind the Scenes analysis, spotlighting the game’s biggest stars. During the draft, her reporting on the surprising Know more
Edited by
Himanga Mahanta
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