TNT Sports broadcast cameras caught Colorado head coach Deion Sanders sharing long, emotional hugs with his staff on the sideline with just six seconds left in Saturday’s 47–28 Senior Day win over UCF. That viral moment instantly had social media buzzing that Coach Prime was quietly saying goodbye to Boulder. When he finally stepped up to the mic, though, his postgame words told a very different story.

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Speaking with reporters in his postgame press conference after the game, Sanders wasted no time shutting down any doubts about whether he actually wants to return to Colorado next season, brushing off outside critics and vocal detractors who have been calling for his job.

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“Come on, man! Didn’t you hear me say that last week? Yes, Boulder has been so kind, so wonderful to me and my family, my friends, my loved ones, and the staff,” Sanders said. “Boulder has been tremendous. The fan base, the kids. I don’t rock unsteady with people that has never been to the game, or people that have never given $1 to this university. Why would I subscribe to their channel?”

Right after the final whistle blew on the TNT Sports broadcast, a sideline reporter had also pressed Sanders on whether he truly believed he would be back on Colorado’s sideline next year. Keeping things cool, calm, and completely unbothered while standing on the turf, Sanders simply replied, “I don’t think about that, man. I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

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On the field, Colorado gave Coach Prime easily its best all-around game of the entire season, flat-out bullying UCF on a freezing, windy afternoon.

With howling gusts making deep passes almost impossible, the Buffs just lined up and ran the ball right down UCF’s throat for 306 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Running backs like Richard Young (102 yards, two scores), Damian Henderson II (101 yards, two touchdowns), and JaQuail Smith (57 yards, one score) tore the Knights apart, helping Colorado jump out to a massive 29–7 halftime lead before stretching it to 45–7 early in the fourth quarter.

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Colorado’s defense and special teams were just as dominant as well, completely shutting down UCF’s attack for 3 quarters while forcing two interceptions from Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III, racking up three sacks, and recording two separate safeties! It’s the first time the Buffaloes notched two safeties in a game since 1946.

Even so, Sanders was completely honest during his press conference about how disappointing the overall 2026 campaign felt compared to the standard he wants to set in Boulder.

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Despite Saturday’s explosive finish, the Buffaloes ended the regular season at 5–7 overall (3–6 in the Big 12), missing out on a bowl game after suffering a heartbreaking 35-28 road loss to Cincinnati the previous week that officially ended their postseason hopes.

“This year, the expectations I had were not matched. And I’m hurt by that,” Sanders admitted to reporters. “But I know the problems. I know what went wrong. I know what went right. I know the good, the bad, the ugly, the thought process through it all.”

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For Colorado fans who watched the viral sideline footage of Sanders quietly sitting on the bench and embracing his coaching staff with six seconds left in the fourth quarter, it is easy to see why the internet immediately jumped to conclusions.

Between swirling rumors over the past few weeks of wealthy boosters wanting to pool money together to buy out his massive contract, which still has three years left, and Sanders’ own well-documented health battles over the past few seasons, plenty of viewers wondered if those emotional hugs were part of a farewell tour.

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Instead, Sanders made it clear that he genuinely loves Boulder, appreciates the loyal fans who actually show up and support the university, and already has a clear blueprint for fixing the roster and coaching staff this offseason. Whether Colorado’s athletic department decides to stay the course or make a dramatic move in the coming weeks, Coach Prime gave us the idea of where his heart lies!