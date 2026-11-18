Colorado’s playoff dreams are buried, but Deion Sanders isn’t ready to wave the white flag. At 4–6, the Buffaloes are two wins away from bowl eligibility, and their statement victory over ranked Houston has given them a fighting chance. Sanders is refusing to ease up, throwing himself into practice even as his body takes a beating.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent press conference, Sanders showed up in full practice gear. When asked about his decision to wear a practice jersey, he revealed just how much his involvement on the field was taking a toll on his body.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I worked today. Back hurts. Thighs hurt, everything’s hurting that could possibly hurt. I didn’t even go on my toes today. I told them it wasn’t one of those types of days,” said Deion Sanders.

“I got my own gloves on, you know, got my everything on. I may go in cleats at least at one point this week, but the kids like it when I go out there because I’m coming out there with energy. I make sound effects when I make tackles. You know, tackles—they love the sound effects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming off a commanding victory over ranked Houston, Colorado now faces Cincinnati in a must-win matchup. With two games remaining, the Buffaloes cannot afford another loss if they want to reach a bowl game.

Colorado scored 42 points against Houston, and Cincinnati’s struggling defense presents another opportunity. The Bearcats have allowed 30.6 points per game, ranking No. 116 among 138 teams. If Colorado maintains its offensive production, Cincinnati could struggle to contain the Buffaloes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado’s rushing attack dominated Houston, producing 249 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. That production could prove decisive against Cincinnati’s vulnerable defense.

The Buffaloes also have depth in their backfield. Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion can rotate Richard Young, DeKalon Taylor, and JaQuail Smith to maintain pressure on Cincinnati’s defense. Meanwhile, the Houston victory has lifted the team’s confidence, something Sanders has noticed during practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I just keep ’em up. I’m constantly talking and chattering, unlike when I played, ’cause I didn’t talk at all. But I love ’em, and they’re responding. We had a really good mental, not physical, but a mental practice today that they flew around, got some things done. And I’m pleased with everything, but just giving them a look back there at safety. And I keep my stats every play. They know the updated stats,” Sanders continued.

Colorado missed bowl eligibility last season, with its most recent postseason appearance coming in the 2024 Alamo Bowl. The Buffaloes suffered a 36–14 loss to BYU on December 28, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their last bowl victory came in 2004, when Colorado defeated UTEP 33–28 in the Houston Bowl. Sanders now has an opportunity to end that two-decade drought, but first, the Buffaloes must beat Cincinnati and UCF to qualify.

Both matchups offer Colorado a path to bowl eligibility, but consistency remains the biggest concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buffaloes haven’t won consecutive games since the opening two weeks of the season. That inconsistency has repeatedly derailed their momentum, and with no margin for error, another loss would officially end their postseason hopes.