Deion Sanders Shuts Down Kenny Dillingham Stance as His Patience for Colorado Runs Thin

With a 42-17 loss to ASU, Colorado fell to 3-8, and head coach Deion Sanders’ post-game tone made it clear his frustration is now directed inward at his team. After the blowout, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham and Sanders approached each other with a respectful post-game embrace, but the goodwill couldn’t soften Sanders’ post-presser tone.

“I’ll let you guys do that…I’m happy for him… I’m not gonna shower the other team with roses when we were right there in the game,” said the Buffs HC during the post-game conference. “We shot ourselves in the foot.”

The frustration came after Colorado’s poor play in the final quarter. Early in the final quarter, Colorado was only down by four and threatening the red zone, while Dillingham’s team had four turnovers, including Jeff Sims throwing an interception and Raleek Brown dropping the ball in ASU territory. But in the end, they were able to overcome the turnovers with a strong defensive play, outscoring Colorado 21-0.

That came with a baffling call. A two-year veteran with zero snaps, Ronald Coleman, was put in the game. Although Coleman ran a solid 14 yards, he fumbled inside the ASU 20. On the very next play, Raleek Brown sprinted 88 yards for a TD, turning a one-score game into a blowout. As Sanders chose to put Coleman in; he openly accepted responsibility for the outcome.

“The gentleman who fumbled, that’s on me,” said Sanders. “I put him in the game to try and have a change of pace. Figured he was going to hit it, and he hit it and he fumbled. It is what it is.”

Frustration echoed in Sanders’ voice everywhere. Switching the starting QB had given him hope before taking the field against ASU, but the result told a very different story. Freshman QB Julian Lewis went 19-for-38 for 161 yards, connecting with WR Omarion Miller for a third-quarter TD. Still, the Buffs tried to beat ASU, forcing four turnovers, including a key interception by safety John Slaughter III.

But they couldn’t turn it into points, managing just three all game. While missed opportunities and poor game management handed CU this disastrous loss, the attendance numbers hinted that Coach Prime’s star power may be waning.

“Tonight’s attendance is 43,348, lowest at Folsom Field since the 2022 season finale,” wrote Colorado beat writer Brian Howell.

Are fans’ expectations for Colorado fading? Or is it a dip in Sanders’ fame as the Coach Prime era runs its course? Either way, the chatter raises a question: Is the end of this legendary chapter drawing near?

But whatever comes by the end of the season cannot change the fact that Deion is happy for ASU’s rise under Dillingham, regardless of the rivalry.

Deion Sanders holds respect for the 35-year-old HC

Both coaches took over programs in turmoil and brought them back to life. While Dillingham inherited a 3-9 ASU team, Sanders stepped into a 4-8 Colorado squad. But their presence has transformed Colorado and ASU, selling out stadiums and putting both programs back on the map. Now, with the opportunity for the two to meet again, Sanders spoke openly about his close relationship with Dillingham.

“Coach Dillingham, love him to life, one of my classmates,” said the Buffs HC. “He came in at the same time, and what he’s done for their program is unbelievable. I applaud him tremendously… We had a tremendous amount of conversations alluding to that. But he is one of my favorites, so I’m proud and happy for the opportunity to play against his team this week.”

Even the Sun Devils HC also holds respect for the 58-year-old HC. “People are talking about Colorado. Recruits want to go there,” said Dillingham. “They’ve won a higher percentage of games with him than before him. He’s battled a bunch, and it shows the type of person he is.”

Despite the respect Sanders holds for Dillingham, when game day comes, the competitive edge between the two remains sharp. Now that loss can come at a high cost for Deion Sanders.