Deion Sanders’ Situation Worsens As Fans Give Up on Him After Denial About Script Leak

Colorado’s offensive game script reportedly ended up in the hands of a Texas Tech fan before kickoff, and Deion Sanders seemed more irritated by questions about the incident than the potential security lapse itself. The fan allegedly discovered a 25-page document at the Buffaloes’ team hotel bar, containing opening plays, red-zone plans, and offensive tendencies. Colorado eventually lost 29-7, but Coach Prime appeared more interested in shutting down the controversy than addressing what went wrong.

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When Sanders was asked whether Colorado planned to investigate the matter further, the question was hardly unreasonable. An opposing fan had reportedly accessed confidential information before a major matchup. But rather than explain how it happened, Sanders challenged the reporter’s concerns.

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“I don’t think we even have a whole playbook. I think week to week they get a script,” Sanders said. He then pointed to Colorado’s opening touchdown. “I thought we scored on the first drive. So what’s the purpose of the question?”

That touchdown was Colorado’s only score of the night. Isaac Wilson led a 75-yard opening drive to give the Buffaloes a 7-0 lead, but Texas Tech’s defense took control afterward. The Red Raiders intercepted four passes, including three thrown by Wilson, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

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Wilson finished 26-of-44 passing for 290 yards and a touchdown. Colorado even outgained Texas Tech 375-314, but those numbers meant little when the Buffaloes kept handing possession back to their opponents. After trailing 7-3 at halftime, the Red Raiders scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to seal a 29-7 victory.

And here’s where the controversy gets worse. According to CBS Sports, Colorado’s first six offensive plays and its first two plays after halftime appeared to match the document found at the hotel. That’s eight plays seemingly following a script that had surfaced before kickoff. While there’s no confirmation Texas Tech’s coaches received or used it, the similarities raised legitimate questions about Colorado’s handling of its game plan.

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The timing couldn’t have been worse for Sanders. His offense was already struggling, and undefeated No. 11 Utah was next on the schedule. With another difficult matchup looming, Coach Prime was facing criticism that extended beyond Colorado’s performances on the field.

Sanders, however, wasn’t convinced the alleged exposure gave Texas Tech any meaningful advantage.

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“That happens sometimes. I’ve seen that, heard of that on the pro level as well as the collegiate level. But I think we scored on the first drive. So I guess it didn’t work,” he said.

He argued that even knowing an opponent’s first 10 or 15 plays wouldn’t guarantee a defensive stop. Besides, Sanders suggested coaches might question whether such a document was genuine or simply a decoy.

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But when pressed about further investigation, his response was even more dismissive.

“Why would we? It’s over. Game’s over. Why would we do that?”

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Sanders also hinted that Colorado might know more than outsiders realized, saying, “We probably know a lot more than you think we do.” However, he offered no additional explanation, leaving critics questioning his approach to accountability.

And fans weren’t about to let Coach Prime off that easily.

Colorado Fans Call Out Sanders’ Leadership

One critic questioned whether Sanders’ legendary playing career had translated into coaching success.

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“This dude was one of the best to ever play the game…… Not a coach though. Great at dodging good questions with stupidity.”

Another fan found the circumstances surrounding the leak suspicious.

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“It’s hard to believe a Texas Tech fan just happened to find the first 15 plays script. I don’t believe in those types of coincidences.”

While some suspected Texas Tech had benefited from the information, there’s no confirmed evidence its coaching staff ever received or used the document. Still, Sanders’ response drew criticism from fans who expected more accountability.

“This is EXACTLY why the hell people want your circus run out of town… ZERO ACCOUNTABILITY. And the fact he wants to treat @JakeDNVR like a jackass speaks volumes. What a crock of shit response.”

The criticism became sharper when fans compared the incident to Sanders’ previous disciplinary decisions. After Colorado’s embarrassing loss to Northwestern, three players were dismissed from the program over conduct issues, with reports linking their departures to locker-room behavior. Sanders called their exits “good riddance” and suggested they should have happened sooner.

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One fan wasn’t impressed by the apparent double standard.

“So, three kids are kicked off the team for laughing at the end of a game, but someone leaves their plays in the hotel room and he’s not even going to look into it? Was he the one who accidentally left the plays there?”

Sanders had shown little hesitation in disciplining players, yet his public reaction to the reported security lapse seemed far less urgent. However, it’s still unclear who left the document behind or whether Colorado addressed the matter internally.

Even a former supporter admitted that Coach Prime’s handling of the press conference had changed their opinion of him.

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“Man. I used to like Prime and support him here. This is a rough response. Not just taking responsibility and moving on… he tries jumping through hoops like he always does but turning questions back to reporters like they’re all first graders trying to understand. Come on, man.”

Sanders’ 9-4 season in 2024 gave Colorado fans something to believe in, but that optimism has taken a serious hit. The Buffaloes crashed to 3-9 in 2025 and are already struggling at 2-3 this season. Now, even some of Coach Prime’s former supporters are losing patience. The script leak might not have cost Colorado the Texas Tech game, but Sanders’ dismissive response has only added to the frustration. He may consider the controversy over, but the growing questions about his leadership aren’t going away.