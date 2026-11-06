Deion Sanders’ Son Addresses Colorado HC’s Struggle to Remember His Players’ Names Amid Hot Seat Buzz: “Everybody Knows”

A much-needed win was supposed to give Colorado some breathing room. However, Deion Sanders is finding little escape from the questions surrounding his program. His latest press conference raised eyebrows after an awkward exchange about the team’s running backs. Now, Sanders’ son has stepped in to offer his perspective, adding another layer to the conversation around Coach Prime.

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“Is this what everybody is talking about: that Coach Prime didn’t know somebody’s name? The thing about Coach Prime is that he calls everybody by a nickname,” Shilo said on his podcast on November 5. “Everybody on the team has their own nickname. Everybody knows that, bro. Someone asked me what his nickname for me is; he just called me Bob, I’m telling you. Everyone on the team has a nickname.”

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On October 31, Colorado beat Kansas State 27–24 in overtime. It was a much-needed positive result for the team after losing 5 games in a row. While the fans celebrated on the home turf, during a press conference, Sanders struggled to remember the names of some of his own running backs. This raised eyebrows because knowing your players and their roles is a basic part of a head coach’s job.

Richard Young had an excellent game, recording 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. It was his best performance of the season, so the question was why he hadn’t been put on the field before, to which Coach Prime had a rather unusual response.

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“He could have, and he should have, because you’ve seen Moe, you know, Curly, Larry, whoever, all in the backfield. Not saying they’re the Three Stooges, but you know what I’m saying? You’ve seen multiple names. I can’t remember names to save my life, but he hadn’t gotten his opportunity, a true opportunity, and he got it,” Sanders said on November 3.

The comment intensified criticism from frustrated fans already questioning his coaching decisions. It gave already frustrated Colorado fans another reason to question his coaching. What made things worse was that this wasn’t the first time Coach Prime found himself in this spot.

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Back in 2023, Buffs defeated Colorado State 43–35 after two overtime. A reporter asked Sanders about Hank Zalinskas, a true freshman who had just made his first start at center. Sanders appeared confused when the reporter mentioned Zalinskas, suggesting he wasn’t immediately familiar with the player’s name.

“Oh, I’m sorry. I’m thinking, Hankerson,” Sanders responded, clarifying that he was talking about some other player, as there were 2 Hanks on the team. His son, Shilo, who has been playing under him for half his life, cleared the air by telling everyone that this is something he has been doing for a while. Everyone, including him, has been given a special nickname when on the field.

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Colorado now sits at a 3-5 record, but their CFP dreams have been crushed for this season. While there has been a clear QB issue since the start of the season, Buff’s struggles are also due to different factors, including player performances and coaching decisions. Ultimately, all these decisions come down to Coach Sanders, who is facing questions about whether he should continue as Colorado’s head coach.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has suggested Sanders might be better suited to a front-office role than head coaching. From his perspective, Coach Prime might be more effective in a front-office position rather than continuing as a head coach. As much as Shilo might deny it, Newton believes that Coach Prime faces issues connecting with players.

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While Sanders has faced growing criticism over Colorado’s disappointing season, there has been reports indicating that the university is actively considering a coaching change.