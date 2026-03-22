Deion Sanders’ Son Admits Genuine Fear After Prime Time Shares Life-Threatening Incident

Not too long ago, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders revisited the story of his son frantically battling an accidental, spreading brush fire at their estate. But shortly after Coach Prime shared that story, Deion Sanders Jr. confessed on camera that his most genuine panic comes from a much smaller threat: flying bugs.

“It’s just a fright for all these bugs just smacking the face,” Deion Sanders Jr. said on the Well of Media. “I’ve got to get out of this field. I’m true. There are grasshoppers, and y’all don’t know. I’m scared of bugs.”

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Deion Sanders Jr., on his YouTube channel “Well Off Media,” shared a video of a fun and fancy trip where he went on a safari ride with his sister Deiondra Sanders. They sat in an open vehicle and saw different animals up close. He also talked about the experience while riding on a tour bus and showed animals coming near them, which made the trip exciting.

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But even though he was enjoying the animals, one thing really bothered him, and that was bugs. When bugs started coming around, he got uncomfortable and even a little scared. It showed that while he was okay with animals, he was not okay with bugs at all. Well, Bucky loves adventures, and it’s pretty clear from his traveling videos on his channel, but even then, small fears can be part of that journey.

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Back in January, Deion Sanders Jr. got attention when he reacted to a post about traveling to outer space. It showed that he is curious about trying something very different and exciting, beyond normal adventures.

The post he shared talked about a company offering a trip to the edge of space. It said, “Space Balloon lets you visit outer space for $125,000.” This means people can go very high above Earth in a special balloon called Spaceship Neptune, which goes up slowly and then comes back down safely using a parachute after the journey. This idea excited Bucky a lot, and he made it pretty clear that he is going to try it, saying, “Gotta do it” on his Instagram story.

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Then, in one fun moment, during a vlog, Deion Sanders Jr. jokes about the gift he got for his birthday. When asked what he received, he laughs and says, “Probably a house,” which makes everyone around him laugh.

Along with fun experiences with family members, Bucky also shares tough moments with his fans. When his father, Deion Sanders, goes through health problems and surgery, the family stays close to him. His girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, is also there by his hospital bed, supporting him during recovery. But in those moments, some become more than just a memory. But let us revisit what went down during the harrowing fire incident.

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Deion Sanders Jr.’s grave mistake cost his family big time

Deion Sanders Jr. is sometimes called the best among Coach Prime’s kids. As the oldest sibling, he plays an important role in the family and often helps his father. But there was one incident where he made a big mistake that almost caused serious damage to their home.

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Coach Prime shared this story on Instagram. He said that during a holiday, he and Deion Sanders Jr., also called Bucky, were near the lake at their house in Canton. Bucky decided to try a shotgun with a special bullet called “Dragon’s Breath,” which creates sparks when fired. This decision led to a dangerous situation.

Bucky aimed the gun at a log in the water, but things went wrong very fast. The bullet hit the log, bounced back, and landed on dry grass near them. Because the bullet made sparks, it quickly started a fire, and the situation became dangerous.

As the fire began to spread, Sanders Jr. tried to stop it by stepping on the flames in one place, but the fire kept growing in another area. Coach Prime quickly acted and drove them to a shed to get a bucket. Then both of them worked hard, going back and forth to the lake, bringing water again and again until they finally put out the fire.

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During the incident, Deion Sanders supported Bucky while making a sarcastic comment aimed at him.

“Don’t worry about it, son, keep fighting,” Sanders said. “You messed up the day, but you saved the day.”

The two moments reveal very different sides of Deion Sanders Jr., calmly in a serious family emergency, but visibly uncomfortable when bugs started flying. Regardless, at the end of the day, it’s all about the moment you share with your family, and for Sanders, it became an iconic one, and fortunately, no one was harmed.